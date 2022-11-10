Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-Disney plans to freeze hiring, cut some jobs -memo
(Adds detail from memo, background) Nov 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability amid a period of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday. Chief Executive Bob...
UPDATE 4-Nearly half of Meta job cuts were in tech, reorg underway - execs say
(Adds Family Foundation details) OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that it would stop developing smart displays and smartwatches and that nearly half of the 11,000 jobs it eliminated this week in an unprecedented cost-cutting move were technology roles. Speaking during an...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
Corporate America cuts thousands of jobs as recession looms
(Reuters) -Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base as part of its restructuring efforts to navigate a potential downturn in the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's war on inflation. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021,...
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
Shopee, the Amazon of Asia, has laid off around 7,000 employees in the last 6 months, after latest cuts: report
Around 100 Shopee employees in Singapore and China were laid off on Monday, per Bloomberg. HR, training, recruitment and employee relationship management teams were among those affected.
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
BRIEF-Apple Loses Web Search Technology Chief To Google - The Information
* APPLE LOSES WEB SEARCH TECHNOLOGY CHIEF TO GOOGLE - THE INFORMATION Source text: https://bit.ly/3Er9JKd Further company coverage:.
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
UPDATE 2-Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
(Updates with Kerry saying the U.S. will not support creating a separate loss and damage fund) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday.
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
Less and late: UK gives $1 billion to global disease fight
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Monday it would contribute 1 billion pounds ($1.18 billion) to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. The total, which covers 2023-25, is 30% less than Britain pledged during the previous...
BRIEF-Musk Says Making Much More Affordable Vehicles Would Make A Lot Of Sense
* TESLA CEO ELON MUSK SAYS "MY WORK LOAD HAS RECENTLY INCREASED QUITE A LOT" * ELON MUSK SAYS 'I HAVE TOO MUCH WORK ON MY PLATE'. * MUSK SAYS 'THERE IS NO WAY TO MAKE EVERYONE HAPPY' WHEN ASKED ABOUT TWITTER. * MUSK SAYS COMBINATION OF YOUTH, ENERGY AND...
DarioHealth Corp <DRIO.O>: A loss of 76 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 02:52 a.m. All figures in US dollars. DarioHealth Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -76 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of $-1.10 to a loss of -67 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", five "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.19 percent from -76 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -67 cents to a low of $-1.10. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the seven analysts providing estimates is $15.39. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $6.23 million from $5.63 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -76 cents per share implies a gain of 35.35 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $-1.18 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -0.74 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.96 -0.74 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -1.06 -1.09 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.94 -1.18 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:52 a.m..
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Oil prices slip on OPEC cut in demand forecast, China COVID cases
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast, while rising COVID-19 case numbers in China clouded the outlook for fuel consumption in the world's top crude importing nation. Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.4%, to...
UK's Hunt says he has to raise taxes to fix economy
LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he will have to raise taxes in next week's budget plan in order to fix the public finances and soften a potentially long recession, a newspaper quoted him as saying on Saturday. Hunt is trying to restore Britain's credibility among investors in...
