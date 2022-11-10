Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
West Virginia hosts Morehead State as Bob Huggins climbs wins list
After turning the Backyard Brawl into something of a skip through the park, the West Virginia Mountaineers return to their home court in Morgantown, W.Va. Tuesday for a meeting with Morehead State. The Mountaineers (2-0) rolled past Pitt 81-56 on Friday as coach Bob Huggins won his 918th career game...
WVU vs. Oklahoma State kick time announced
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The time for West Virginia football’s final game has officially been set. The Mountaineers will kick off their final game at Oklahoma State at noon ET, according to a tweet from the WVU football team. The action at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma will be shown on ESPN2 on Nov. 26.
WVU hoops vs. Morehead State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
After a one-game pit stop in the Oakland Zoo, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Mountaineers begin the week with a matchup against a Morehead State team that is also on a two-game winning streak. Here’s everything you need to know about...
James Gmiter indicates his football career is over
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open
VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
GBN Podcast: WVU seeks a new director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A national search has begun at West Virginia University to find a replacement for director of athletics Shane Lyons. University president E. Gordon Gee announced Monday morning that a national search for the school’s next athletic director is underway, and that Lyons’ successor could be named less than a month from now.
Mountaineers Head North For Bearcat Open
The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., EST, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York. “We just want to see our guys build off...
WVU volleyball falls to Kansas
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers with seven digs. She was followed by junior libero Skye Stokes, who tallied six digs. Stokes leads WVU on the campaign with 336 digs and 29 service aces, while Miller leads WVU with 265 kills.
FINAL: West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) looks to break a three-game skid on Saturday as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) in a Big 12 Conference clash. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX Sports 1. For a full preview of the clash,...
Greene shines in relief, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners for the first...
Greene, Legg lift WVU over OU for first time in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second week in a row, Garrett Greene led the WVU offense on a scoring drive to end a game. This time, he set up Casey Legg to give the Mountaineers their first Big 12 win over Oklahoma. Legg’s converted kick from 25 yards out...
GBN Podcast: WVU football finally bests Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After nine straight losses to Oklahoma, including several by three points or fewer, it may have felt to some like the Mountaineers may never defeat the Sooners as members of the same conference. But then, an unlikely hero came to the rescue to change’s West Virginia’s...
Quick Hits: Brown breaks down WVU’s win over OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally over the Sooner hump. Neal Brown’s 2022 Mountaineer squad became the first WVU team to beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 era on Saturday, edging the Sooners 23-20 at home. West Virginia snapped a streak of eight losses to OU, including a heartbreaking loss to the squad in Norman last season.
West Virginia high schools honored for training programs before graduation
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — High schools all across the Mountain State offer a number of excellent academic programs. But helping students prepare for life after graduation is also a major goal. Cameron High School was one of 38 West Virginia schools recognized for doing just that. Cameron was...
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra shows how the Ohio Valley ‘Sets the Table’ at fundraiser event
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A huge part of the holidays is about setting the table, and the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Set the Table’ event combines the Ohio Valley’s creativity and artistry – all for a good cause. ”People are drawn to it. People love...
Mt. Olivet Lions Club “Flags for Heroes” honors veterans by name
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Mt. Olivet Lions Club continued their Veteran’s Day celebrations through their “Flags for Heroes” ceremony at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. They started the flag project several years ago with 60 flags outside each honoring an individual who served The United...
Veteran’s Day Concert immerses guests in sounds of patriotism
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Also finishing out Veteran’s Day Weekend was a concert dedicated to those who fought for our freedoms. Heaven Bound Ministries presented a musical tribute honoring the veterans in the community at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, as an extension of their many acts of gratitude.
