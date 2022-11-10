ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

West Virginia hosts Morehead State as Bob Huggins climbs wins list

After turning the Backyard Brawl into something of a skip through the park, the West Virginia Mountaineers return to their home court in Morgantown, W.Va. Tuesday for a meeting with Morehead State. The Mountaineers (2-0) rolled past Pitt 81-56 on Friday as coach Bob Huggins won his 918th career game...
MOREHEAD, KY
WTRF

WVU vs. Oklahoma State kick time announced

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The time for West Virginia football’s final game has officially been set. The Mountaineers will kick off their final game at Oklahoma State at noon ET, according to a tweet from the WVU football team. The action at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma will be shown on ESPN2 on Nov. 26.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

James Gmiter indicates his football career is over

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open

VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: WVU seeks a new director of athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A national search has begun at West Virginia University to find a replacement for director of athletics Shane Lyons. University president E. Gordon Gee announced Monday morning that a national search for the school’s next athletic director is underway, and that Lyons’ successor could be named less than a month from now.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mountaineers Head North For Bearcat Open

The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., EST, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York. “We just want to see our guys build off...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU volleyball falls to Kansas

The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers with seven digs. She was followed by junior libero Skye Stokes, who tallied six digs. Stokes leads WVU on the campaign with 336 digs and 29 service aces, while Miller leads WVU with 265 kills.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

FINAL: West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) looks to break a three-game skid on Saturday as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) in a Big 12 Conference clash. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX Sports 1. For a full preview of the clash,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Greene shines in relief, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners for the first...
NORMAN, OK
WTRF

Greene, Legg lift WVU over OU for first time in Big 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second week in a row, Garrett Greene led the WVU offense on a scoring drive to end a game. This time, he set up Casey Legg to give the Mountaineers their first Big 12 win over Oklahoma. Legg’s converted kick from 25 yards out...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: WVU football finally bests Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After nine straight losses to Oklahoma, including several by three points or fewer, it may have felt to some like the Mountaineers may never defeat the Sooners as members of the same conference. But then, an unlikely hero came to the rescue to change’s West Virginia’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Brown breaks down WVU’s win over OU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally over the Sooner hump. Neal Brown’s 2022 Mountaineer squad became the first WVU team to beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 era on Saturday, edging the Sooners 23-20 at home. West Virginia snapped a streak of eight losses to OU, including a heartbreaking loss to the squad in Norman last season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Mt. Olivet Lions Club “Flags for Heroes” honors veterans by name

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Mt. Olivet Lions Club continued their Veteran’s Day celebrations through their “Flags for Heroes” ceremony at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. They started the flag project several years ago with 60 flags outside each honoring an individual who served The United...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF

Veteran’s Day Concert immerses guests in sounds of patriotism

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Also finishing out Veteran’s Day Weekend was a concert dedicated to those who fought for our freedoms. Heaven Bound Ministries presented a musical tribute honoring the veterans in the community at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, as an extension of their many acts of gratitude.
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy