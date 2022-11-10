ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

One "Mass Shooting" Suspect Sentenced

 4 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A federal judge has sentenced Rolman Barcercel, one of two Guatemalan men arrested in a supposed mass shooting plot, to five-and-a-half months in prison. The sentence was not for any plot but for Barcercel's guilty plea to illegally re-entering the country.

Barcercel has already served four months of the sentence, so he will only have to remain behind bars for another month and a half. He will then face deportation proceedings with the Department of Homeland Security.

Barcercel and another man, Julio Alverado Dubon, were arrested around July Fourth for the alleged plot. Dubon has not pled guilty and his case is still proceeding in the federal court system.

