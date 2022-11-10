Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Wintry mix of rain and snow on tap for OSU game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! Following a fantastic week, temps tumble, and we take a bit of a turn heading into this extended forecast. Every day through this seven-day period, will be below normal. We are in for a cold start to the weekend with cloudy skies Saturday morning and a wintry mix moving in, just in time for the OSU-Indiana kickoff at noon.
WSYX ABC6
ODOT urges patience amid plow driver shortage as winter nears
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For months now Ohio Department of Transportation has been putting out the call for more seasonal employee help. Now the winter season is almost here and the department is still facing a significant gap in their employment from what they have had in years past.
WSYX ABC6
Celebrate the holidays at Easton's Grand Illumination
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year to celebrate the holidays!. Easton's Grand Illumination kicks off the season on Friday, Nov. 18, as over 2,000,000 lights simultaneously illuminate Easton Town Center. ABC 6 Anchor Stacia Naquin and Meteorologist Marshall McPeek check out the festivities, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus flight instructor reacts to Texas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board investigates a deadly aircraft crash at a Texas air show, a Columbus-based flight instructor said it's tragic to hear about the loss of the pilots. CoreyLee Hassell, who owns Corey's Flying Service, said he doesn't want to speculate what...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State road trip: Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off a 56-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6), the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will head to Maryland for their final road contest of the season. The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4) at Capital One Field...
WSYX ABC6
Trendy tips for family fun this holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Believe it or not, the holidays are here. Lifestyle expert Rita Fuller-Yates joins Good Day Columbus with trendy twists on holiday traditions. For more tips click here.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices down 11 cents in last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Central Ohio has dropped 11 cents per gallon in the past week, GasBuddy reported. Gas prices average $3.76 per gallon, which is 9.7 cents lower than a month ago and 48.5 cents higher than a year ago. According to...
WSYX ABC6
'We still have this shared sky together,' cadet remembers Hilliard man killed in air show
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the Dallas air show aircraft crash that killed six people, family and friends are remembering a Hilliard pilot who died in the collision. Major Curtis Rowe, who lived in Hilliard, was flying in the B-17 Flying...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools changing all bus routes after winter break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it continues to face transportation issues, Columbus City Schools said it is taking "unprecedented action" to address those issues. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. CCS said this means nearly every student who currently receives...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A member of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol from Hilliard was among six who died when two historic planes collided at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the auxiliary force said. Col. Pete Bowden, commander of the Ohio Wing, said in a...
WSYX ABC6
The Salvation Army in critical need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteer bell ringers across Central Ohio. "We are really in urgent need of bell ringers, this Christmas season coming up," Major Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said. Bell ringers, volunteers that...
WSYX ABC6
Kickoff time for Ohio State Maryland game announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State now has a kickoff time against Maryland next Saturday. Kickoff is set at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will be on ABC. The Buckeyes will travel to Maryland for the penultimate game before hosting Michigan on Nov. 26. Ohio State is coming...
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown dies at 52
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletics announced Monday that former basketball captain Jamaal Brown passed away over the weekend. Brown passed away at his home in Texas. He was 52. The Arlington, Texas native played for the Buckeyes from 1988-92. He appeared in 127 games, starting in 126...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in AP poll after routing Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top four teams in the Associated Press college football poll all have undefeated records as the end of the season draws near. Georgia ranked No. 1 with 1,574 points and 62 first-place wins after beating Mississippi State 45-19. Ohio State came in at 1,501 points with one first-place win after routing Indiana 56-14.
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Indiana
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The No. 2 Buckeyes are back on their own turf today as they host the Indiana Hoosiers at noon. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more football content click here.
WSYX ABC6
Military Appreciation Game: Ohio soldiers take Buckeye pride with them wherever they serve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veterans Day, Saturday’s game marks Ohio State’s Military Appreciation Game, which celebrates the men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces. On Your Side ABC 6 recently had a chance to plug in with some of...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating suspicious death in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead at a former motel, now apartments, in the Franklinton area. Columbus police responded to do a well-being check in the 1500 block of West Broad Street Monday morning and found a woman dead. A sergeant...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Body found in west Columbus, homicide detectives investigating suspicious death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The body of a woman was found inside a pickup truck in west Columbus Sunday evening, police said. Columbus homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Police said patrol officers were called to Wexham Avenue and Sullivant Avenue after a passerby...
WSYX ABC6
Next-generation body cameras deploying on Columbus officers, cruisers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus is in the midst of an $18-million rollout of next-generation body cameras for Division of Police officers. The new cameras feature multiple ways they can be activated and a “lookback” feature to pre-record two minutes before the cameras are started.
WSYX ABC6
MY Project USA hosts banquet and honors 15-year-old shot and killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — MY Project USA, an organization with a mission of keeping kids and teens safe and empowered, celebrated the young people it works with at its annual banquet on Nov. 12. The banquet was also held to honor 15-year-old Issa Jeylani, who participated in MY Project...
