Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation
PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
Time to Move? The Paranormal Activity at My Maine Apartment Is Getting More Intense
Have you ever been to a haunted house? I'm not talking about the ones that pop up during the Halloween season, I am talking about a real haunted house. Ever since I moved to Maine, I started to witness some paranormal activity in my apartment. Could it have been something that followed me here? Certainly, however, I have yet to experience anything like what happened a few days ago.
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
Did You See Actor and Maine Native Patrick Dempsey in Saco Last Week?
For as many stories out there as there are of celebrities forgetting where they come from and becoming too egotistical and snobby, there are also stories of people always remembering where they got their start. Thankfully, no matter where his career and success take him, Patrick Dempsey always has the...
Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area
Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
Light Up Northern New England in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
Party Like It’s 1959 At This Throwback Diner In Maine
Don't you love it when you find something cool in our state that you didn't know existed?. I was recently watching one of my favorite movies "Back To The Future" and was thinking about Lou's Diner. It was the diner in Hill Valley. In 1955, when Marty McFly paid a...
WPFO
First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
Hundreds of Santas to Descend on Portland, Maine, for a Holiday Bar Crawl
If you enjoy dressing up for the holidays as well as having a couple of drinks, then this is for you. Imagine roaming the streets of Portland, Maine, with a bunch of other people dressed like Santa Claus, because on Saturday, December 3rd, you can. It's been some years, but...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
mdislander.com
Talk unlocks cryptic lives of Maine’s native herps
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Despite its reputation as a region generally inhospitable to amphibians and reptiles because of its short summers and cool to sub-zero temperatures across seasons, Maine is home to a remarkable number of frogs, salamanders, snakes and turtles. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Southwest...
WGME
Kids in these 2 Maine counties are at greater risk for poor mental health
(BDN) -- Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned. In Piscataquis County, 30 percent of middle school students experienced feeling so sad or hopeless...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
WMTW
Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1