ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland changes date of 2022 Monument Square holiday tree installation

PORTLAND, Maine — On Nov. 3, Portland Parks, Recreation, and Facilities announced that Maine's largest city chose its 2022 Monument Square Tree for the upcoming holidays. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate trees to be this year's holiday tree, and the winners and owners of this year's 40-foot balsam fir are Anne and Toby Nappi of Westbrook. The tree is located at 1040 Methodist Road.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Time to Move? The Paranormal Activity at My Maine Apartment Is Getting More Intense

Have you ever been to a haunted house? I'm not talking about the ones that pop up during the Halloween season, I am talking about a real haunted house. Ever since I moved to Maine, I started to witness some paranormal activity in my apartment. Could it have been something that followed me here? Certainly, however, I have yet to experience anything like what happened a few days ago.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area

Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

First snow of the season on the way for most of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather has finally arrived for most of Maine and will be with us for all of this week. A storm system moves in Wednesday, bringing much of Maine accumulating snow. We remain cold into next weekend. Monday will be windy and chilly, but with sunny skies. Highs...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
mdislander.com

Talk unlocks cryptic lives of Maine’s native herps

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Despite its reputation as a region generally inhospitable to amphibians and reptiles because of its short summers and cool to sub-zero temperatures across seasons, Maine is home to a remarkable number of frogs, salamanders, snakes and turtles. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Southwest...
MAINE STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WMTW

Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy