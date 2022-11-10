Read full article on original website
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
Eyewitness News
Person struck, killed by driver in Avon
AVON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Avon on Monday morning. According to Avon police, the unidentified pedestrian was hit on the area of 30 East Main St. around 6 a.m. The victim was trying to cross the street and struck by a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Route 17 fatal crash in Orange County
CHESTER – A crash between a tractor-trailer and a car resulted in a fatality, first responders at the scene of the 6:45 a.m. accident on Route 17 reported. The incident occurred on the Goshen-Chester town line in the westbound lanes. Emergency services personnel responded and State Police are conducting...
News 12
Exclusive: Spring Valley assistant building inspector speaks with News 12 ahead of trial in connection to fatal Evergreen fire
A Rockland County village employee at the center of an explosive lawsuit involving last year's deadly fire at the Evergreen Court Home of Adults spoke exclusively to News 12 - just days before he's set to go to trial. Spring Valley assistant building inspector Raymond Canario is facing prison time...
News 12
Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store
An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
Person killed after being hit by a car in Avon
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Monday morning. Police said just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Main Street for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Main Street when they were […]
News 12
Orangetown police ask public to help nab Pearl River hit-and-run driver
Orangetown police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver. They say a person crossing East Central Avenue in Pearl River was struck by a car around 2 a.m. It did not stop after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police: Serious motor vehicle accident on State Route 17
A serious motor vehicle accident occurred on State Route 17 in the westbound direction just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
Police search for suspect in Pearl River hit-and-run
The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on East Central Avenue.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two killed in Orange County head-on crash
TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
East Hartford Man Reported Missing By Family Found Dead In Glastonbury
A missing Connecticut man who had been the subject of a Silver Alert has been found dead. On Saturday, Nov. 12, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who was reported missing by his family, said Office Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police. Caruso said...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police investigate shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
News 12
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say. The incident happened at the Harborview Towers on Washington Avenue Sunday. Police say residents inside of the building were secured inside of their apartments when they arrived on scene. Police say the...
News 12
Sources: Toddler expected to survive after 3-story fall
News 12 has learned that a toddler who fell from the third-floor window of their apartment Monday afternoon is expected to survive. Sources say people saw the toddler opening and closing the window, just moments before he fell headfirst from the third story. Neighbors say the child fell from a...
NBC Connecticut
State Police ID Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 4 at Burlington-Farmington Line
Connecticut State Police have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash on Route 4 at the Burlington-Farmington line on Friday morning. Troopers said 38-year-old Anthony Martocci, of Meriden, was traveling westbound on Route 4 just before 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center median and hit a vehicle traveling eastbound head-on.
Police: Kingston man arrested for DUI after nearly striking deputy during traffic stop
A Kingston man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after nearly striking a deputy during a traffic stop.
News 12
1 man, 2 women suffer gunshot wounds in 2 separate Poughkeepsie shootings
Police in Poughkeepsie say there were two separate shootings in the city this weekend. They say officers responded to a report of a shooting at 464 Main St. around 8 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was originally taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment but was subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. The victim's condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.
