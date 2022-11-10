ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Daily Voice

Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash

Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Person struck, killed by driver in Avon

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Avon on Monday morning. According to Avon police, the unidentified pedestrian was hit on the area of 30 East Main St. around 6 a.m. The victim was trying to cross the street and struck by a...
AVON, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Route 17 fatal crash in Orange County

CHESTER – A crash between a tractor-trailer and a car resulted in a fatality, first responders at the scene of the 6:45 a.m. accident on Route 17 reported. The incident occurred on the Goshen-Chester town line in the westbound lanes. Emergency services personnel responded and State Police are conducting...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store

An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
BEDFORD, NY
WTNH

Person killed after being hit by a car in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Monday morning. Police said just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Main Street for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Main Street when they were […]
AVON, CT
PIX11

Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two killed in Orange County head-on crash

TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
WOODBURY, NY
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Sources: Toddler expected to survive after 3-story fall

News 12 has learned that a toddler who fell from the third-floor window of their apartment Monday afternoon is expected to survive. Sources say people saw the toddler opening and closing the window, just moments before he fell headfirst from the third story. Neighbors say the child fell from a...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

1 man, 2 women suffer gunshot wounds in 2 separate Poughkeepsie shootings

Police in Poughkeepsie say there were two separate shootings in the city this weekend. They say officers responded to a report of a shooting at 464 Main St. around 8 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was originally taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment but was subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. The victim's condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

