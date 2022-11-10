Ma Tae O finalizes whether he should leave Method Entertainment to join Star Media instead in Behind Every Star Episode 4 as the company experiences issues. As Wang Tae Ja's wife wants to sell Method Entertainment, Ma Tae O, Chun Je In, Kim Jung Don, and Jang Myung Ae must find a way to save the company. But as they work hard to do so, each of them hits glitches that affect the company, as well.

1 HOUR AGO