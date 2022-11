Moderate icing Pireps and Airmets were being broadcast throughout the area where a Beechcraft E90 King Air crashed on October 18, according to a newly released NTSB preliminary report. The turboprop twin was on the RNAV Runway 21 approach to Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Parkersburg, West Virginia, when it crashed, killing the two pilots.

