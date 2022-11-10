ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England expects but can Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side deliver at World Cup?

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FV95F_0j6O8tyV00

England expects but doubts over Gareth Southgate’s ability to lead the country to World Cup glory have never been greater than in the build-up to Qatar.

Four years ago the waistcoat-clad head coach led the national team on a run to the semi-finals in Russia that was as remarkable as it was surprising.

The following summer England won bronze at the inaugural Nations League finals in Portugal and last year the men’s national team got closer to glory than at other any time since 1966.

A solid base provided the platform for a run to the European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, where penalties proved an all too familiar roadblock to success.

It was a case of so close yet so far for Southgate’s Three Lions, who head to the Gulf next week on a winless run that is longer than any predecessor heading into a major tournament.

June’s Nations League defeats away and home to Hungary bookended draws against Germany and Italy, with September’s loss at the latter in Milan followed by a spirited 3-3 draw with the former under the Wembley arch.

The fight shown in that draw was too little too late in terms of the Nations League as relegation to the second tier had already been confirmed, plus it extended their winless run to a sixth match.

Not since 1993 have England endured such a fruitless spell, leading unparalleled pressure to mount on internally popular, if externally divisive, Southgate.

The last World Cup was seen as a free hit for the largely unproven manager and his callow selection, but last summer’s successful run to the final of the rearranged Euros raised expectations.

Only Brazil, Argentina, holders France and Spain are currently shorter odds with the bookmakers to lift the trophy at Lusail Stadium on December 18, meaning the pressure is on Southgate and his players to succeed.

The England boss sprung a surprise when ending James Maddison’s three-year absence but will largely lean on a settled 26-man squad for Qatar, thanks in no small part to the unprecedented scheduling and associated challenges.

Southgate is fortunate that full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell are so far the only enforced absentees, but there remain questions over the form and fitness of important players like Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

The Three Lions boss – a veteran of four senior tournaments as a player and two as manager – looks set to plump for a three-man backline in Qatar, just as he went with in Russia four years ago.

The composition of his midfield and attack has yet to click and led to accusations of playing with the handbrake on, but in reigning Golden Boot winner Harry Kane there is a star name to spearhead the side as skipper.

Many see getting out of Group B is seen as a given, but that mindset cannot seep into the squad given Iran, the USA and Wales is actually the hardest pool in terms of average FIFA rankings.

The Three Lions will be hoping progress is sealed before the final group game against Robert Page’s Welsh side, when memories of their last major tournament tussle against their neighbours should ground them.

England’s last-gasp group triumph against Wales in Lens provided the only highlight of a wretched Euro 2016 campaign for Roy Hodgson’s team, whereas Chris Coleman’s men recovered to reach the semi-finals.

An early exit this time will surely draw the curtain on Southgate’s time as manager, despite the contract he signed last year taking him through the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

The 52-year-old has repeatedly said he does not want to outstay his welcome and understands better than anyone the pressures that come with representing the national team.

Hopes are high heading to the Qatar and, as Southgate knows, England expects.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Prince of Wales presents shirts to England squad ahead of World Cup

The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George’s Park ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. William joined a private meeting at the team’s Staffordshire training ground on Monday evening. Video showed him presenting the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka...
newschain

James Maddison handed number 25 shirt by England as fitness doubts ended

England have revealed their squad numbers for the World Cup in Qatar and seemingly ended any lingering doubts over James Maddison’s fitness by giving him the number 25 shirt. The Leicester midfielder suffered an injury scare on Saturday after he was forced off with a knee issue during the...
newschain

Emmanuel Petit hoping World Cup can help improve Qatar’s human rights record

World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit hopes the upcoming World Cup in Qatar can help to improve the country’s human rights record. The Gulf state has faced fierce criticism over its treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships since being awarded the global showpiece event in 2010. Former...
The Independent

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris won’t wear rainbow armband at World Cup in Qatar

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will not wear a rainbow-coloured captain’s armband at the World Cup in Qatar, he has hinted.The defending champions are one of 13 European nations to sign up to the ‘OneLove’ campaign against discrimination while in the host country where same-sex relationships are against the law.Fifa rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body, although many - including England - have hinted they will defy the regulations in Qatar.Asked on Monday about the initiative during a news conference at France's training...
newschain

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”
newschain

Looking ahead, and back, to the World Cup – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 14. Formula One. George Russell was still celebrating his first F1 win in Brazil. Roberto Carlos popped into...
newschain

Kyle Sinckler hopes England enjoy the fruits of Eddie Jones’ labour once again

Kyle Sinckler has revealed the role played by an unorthodox team meeting involving a samurai sword and kiwi fruit in one of the greatest results in English rugby history. Sinckler is braced for “big boy” rugby when New Zealand visit Twickenham as Eddie Jones’ men enter the business end of an autumn that concludes against world champions South Africa a week later.
newschain

Saracens lock Callum Hunter-Hill gets Scotland call-up

Saracens lock Callum Hunter-Hill has been called up by Scotland ahead of this weekend’s autumn Test against Argentina at BT Murrayfield. The 25-year-old former Glasgow and Edinburgh player was added to the squad on Monday after Hamish Watson and Rory Sutherland withdrew due to injuries they sustained in Sunday’s agonising 31-23 defeat by New Zealand.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo focused on World Cup amid furore over ‘betrayal’ claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted his “absolute focus” is on the World Cup with Portugal amid the ongoing furore over his claim he has been “betrayed” by Manchester United. The 37-year-old hit the headlines on Sunday night after excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored,...
newschain

Pair named as Wales ambassadors for World Cup in Qatar

Former Welsh international footballer Laura McAllister and Olympic hero Colin Jackson have been announced as ambassadors for Wales during the World Cup in Qatar. The pair join London-based DJ and presenter Katie Owen and renowned chef Bryn Williams as Lleisiau Cymru – meaning Voices Wales. They will act as...
newschain

Pat Cummins pulls out of 2023 IPL to rest ahead of Ashes and World Cup

Pat Cummins has announced his withdrawal from the next edition of the Indian Premier League ahead of a bumper 2023 in which he will lead Australia into the Ashes and World Cup. The Australia Test and ODI captain has been with Kolkata Knight Riders for the past three seasons and...
newschain

Julen Lopetegui does not want to see Raul Jimenez at the World Cup

New Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui admits he would prefer if Raul Jimenez snubbed the World Cup but understands the striker’s desire to play. The former Real Madrid manager wants the Mexico striker to prioritise Wolves over his country after an injury-hit season. Jimenez has not featured for Wolves since...
newschain

Swansea midfielder Joe Allen confident he’ll be fit for Wales’ World Cup opener

Joe Allen is confident of winning his fitness battle to line up in Wales’ World Cup opener against the United States. The Swansea midfielder has not played since September 17 because of a hamstring problem and is Wales’ biggest fitness concern as they prepare to play at their first World Cup since 1958.
newschain

‘Rain Bow’ will fly England players to the World Cup in Qatar

England’s World Cup squad are set to fly to Qatar on a plane called ‘Rain Bow’, the PA news agency understands. Among the criticism of the hosts is the country’s oppressive laws and treatment of LGBT+ people. England skipper Harry Kane is one of several national...
newschain

Gary Rowett hails ‘Premier League quality’ of hat-trick hero Zian Flemming

Gary Rowett insists Zian Flemming has Premier League quality after his star player bagged a hat-trick in Millwall’s 4-2 win at Preston. Flemming, a club-record signing from Fortuna Sittard in June, struck twice in the first 20 minutes, including a fierce 20-yard free-kick, to put the Lions 2-0 ahead.
newschain

Dua Lipa rubbishes reports she will perform at World Cup opening in Qatar

Dua Lipa has denied reports that she will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, born in London to parents from Kosovo, said she will play in the country if it improves its record on human rights. Controversy has surrounded the football tournament with...
newschain

Six killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show

Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided and crashed during a Dallas air show on Saturday, officials said. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted: “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday’s Wings Over Dallas air show incident.”
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy