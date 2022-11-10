ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul announces opening of community outreach center for Kensington Expressway

By Aidan Joly
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that a new community outreach center officially opened for the Kensington Expressway project.

The project is designed to reconnect the areas that were split apart by the construction of the highway over half a century ago. Up to $1 billion has been sit aside by the state for the project, according to the governor’s office.

The community outreach center is designed to provide for further opportunities for public engagement as planning for the project moves along. An environmental assessment is expected to be complete in early 2024, opening the door for groundbreaking later that year.

“The Kensington Expressway project has the potential to be a game changer for East Buffalo, opening new opportunities for residents and reconnecting a community literally separated by a highway,” Governor Hochul said. “With the opening of this new community outreach center, we will be able to engage directly with the residents that would be most impacted by this transformational project and receive invaluable feedback. It is important that we get this project right and continuing to engage with the community is crucial to its success.”

The office is located at 878 Humboldt Parkway. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader.

