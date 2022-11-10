Read full article on original website
WTHI
Here's how you can help support homeless veterans in our community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, a big project is underway to help homeless veterans, and there's a unique way you can help too!. On Veterans Day, the Veterans Village had its official groundbreaking. This will house six homeless veterans and help them start a new life. As...
WTHI
Tony Taps out for Kids - a local veteran fireman aims to spread holiday cheer
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all jeepers! One local event needs your help providing some holiday cheer!. Tony Taps out for Kids is a boot, food, and toy drive. It is set for next weekend. The proceeds from the event go to Santa's Little Jeepers. It is an organization...
WTHI
Operation Vanguard raises nearly $10,000
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 9th annual Operation Vanguard event officially wrapped up on Sunday, and we are learning just how much money was raised for homeless veterans. This is an event Reach Services hosts each year to spread awareness and raise money for homeless veterans in the area.
WTHI
More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
WTHI
Flurries and furry friends - Exotic Feline Rescue Center hosts annual Fall Fest
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - A fall fest has turned into a winter wonderland at one Indiana big cat shelter!. Folks enjoyed the flurries with furry friends at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. There were tours to see the beautiful creatures, a Cajun food truck, music,...
WTHI
New holiday decorations coming to Brazil Main Street
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil Main Street recently received a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for $21,500. The grant is to help create a long-term Christmas decoration solution for the city. Josh Alsip, President of Brazil Main Street, broke down what the funds will be used for. "So,...
WTHI
Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner brings the community together
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanksgiving day is less than two weeks away, but this local community is celebrating early and helping those in need. On Sunday, the West Vigo Community Center hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for all to enjoy. Plates were filled with Thanksgiving classics like ham,...
WTHI
Christmas in Brazil
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute taco truck opens new restaurant location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a suggestion if you're looking to check out for dinner. "Lucia's Taqueria" in Terre Haute is open for business. The Mexican restaurant held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today. Lucia's was formerly a taco truck. The restaurant can be found at 30 North...
WTHI
Here's a look at some of the Veterans Day events in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several events going on in the Wabash Valley on Friday for Veterans Day. First up, it's the Veterans Day Parade in Terre Haute. It starts at 10 A.M. and will follow Wabash Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the VFW.
WTHI
One dead after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
WTHI
Vincennes police launch investigation after two-year-old dies with a gunshot wound
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes have launched an investigation after a two-year-old died in the hospital. Police said they were called to Good Samaritan Hospital. That's where they found a two-year-old with a gunshot wound. The toddler ultimately died in the hospital. The Vincennes Police Department says this...
wibqam.com
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed a helicopter has been called to the scene. The call came in just after 8:00 pm Wednesday. This story will...
WTHI
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.
