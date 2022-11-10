ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Operation Vanguard raises nearly $10,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 9th annual Operation Vanguard event officially wrapped up on Sunday, and we are learning just how much money was raised for homeless veterans. This is an event Reach Services hosts each year to spread awareness and raise money for homeless veterans in the area.
More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year. It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!. Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you...
New holiday decorations coming to Brazil Main Street

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil Main Street recently received a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for $21,500. The grant is to help create a long-term Christmas decoration solution for the city. Josh Alsip, President of Brazil Main Street, broke down what the funds will be used for. "So,...
Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner brings the community together

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanksgiving day is less than two weeks away, but this local community is celebrating early and helping those in need. On Sunday, the West Vigo Community Center hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for all to enjoy. Plates were filled with Thanksgiving classics like ham,...
Popular Terre Haute taco truck opens new restaurant location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a suggestion if you're looking to check out for dinner. "Lucia's Taqueria" in Terre Haute is open for business. The Mexican restaurant held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today. Lucia's was formerly a taco truck. The restaurant can be found at 30 North...
Here's a look at some of the Veterans Day events in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several events going on in the Wabash Valley on Friday for Veterans Day. First up, it's the Veterans Day Parade in Terre Haute. It starts at 10 A.M. and will follow Wabash Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the VFW.
One dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed a helicopter has been called to the scene. The call came in just after 8:00 pm Wednesday. This story will...
VIGO CO. JAIL UPDATE

"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational. Vigo County inmates were moved into the new facilities earlier this week. Now, the sheriff's office is making sure its following proper guidelines to keep everyone safe.

