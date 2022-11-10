ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race

Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
UK's Hunt says he has to raise taxes to fix economy

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he will have to raise taxes in next week's budget plan in order to fix the public finances and soften a potentially long recession, a newspaper quoted him as saying on Saturday. Hunt is trying to restore Britain's credibility among investors in...
Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race

(Reuters) - Republican Doug Mastriano conceded defeat on Sunday in his run for Pennsylvania's governorship in a statement that contrasted with the far-right candidate's sharp, divisive rhetoric during the race. "Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
United Nations calls for Russia to be responsible for reparation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, approving a resolution recognizing that Russia is responsible for reparation in the country. The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, recognizes that Russia must be...
