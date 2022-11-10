Read full article on original website
UPDATE 2-Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate, crush Republican 'red wave' hopes
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate while limiting projected losses in the House, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Biden, who struggled with low approval...
Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race
Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
UPDATE 1-Pelosi says 'I will always have influence' as House control looms
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said it was too soon to say whether she would seek to maintain her leadership post with control of the chamber following Tuesday's election still uncertain, adding that she has no plans to fade away. In a pair...
UK's Hunt says he has to raise taxes to fix economy
LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he will have to raise taxes in next week's budget plan in order to fix the public finances and soften a potentially long recession, a newspaper quoted him as saying on Saturday. Hunt is trying to restore Britain's credibility among investors in...
4 Ex-Presidents Who Ran Again — And What They Mean for Trump
Only a handful of presidents have sought non-consecutive terms. Their efforts carry lessons for Donald Trump.
Trump-backed Mastriano concedes in Pennsylvania governor race
(Reuters) - Republican Doug Mastriano conceded defeat on Sunday in his run for Pennsylvania's governorship in a statement that contrasted with the far-right candidate's sharp, divisive rhetoric during the race. "Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray...
Dems won the midterms on Roe. Congress is another story.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) delivered the majority boosted by an abortion-focused campaign message. On the Hill, though, her party is in firewall mode on the issue.
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
How to Fix Congress in 8 Steps: A Guide for New Members
You can become a part of the gridlock, or you can try to fix it. The choice is yours.
'The weirdest election I've ever been a part of': How the GOP almost blew the House
Abortion and primary trouble were among the factors that pushed back historical trends and Biden's approval ratings.
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
U.S. imposing sanctions on military procurement network for Russia, says Yellen
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in...
United Nations calls for Russia to be responsible for reparation in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly on Monday called for Russia to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, approving a resolution recognizing that Russia is responsible for reparation in the country. The resolution, supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, recognizes that Russia must be...
