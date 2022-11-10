ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race

Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
ARIZONA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Democrat Mark Kelly holds seat in Arizona's U.S. Senate race

(Reuters) -Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Friday evening, three days after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Heading into the election, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
ARIZONA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually - CNBC Indonesia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. "He is unable to attend because ... there are incidents in the United States and...
kalkinemedia.com

Bahrain votes as rights groups criticise 'repressive' climate

MANAMA (Reuters) -Bahrain voted on Saturday in parliamentary elections held in what environment rights groups described as "political repression" after the Gulf Arab state dissolved main opposition groups and quashed dissent. Turnout will be announced in the evening in the Sunni-ruled state, which crushed a 2011 anti-government uprising led largely...
kalkinemedia.com

Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
kalkinemedia.com

Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
kalkinemedia.com

Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions

(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. doing all it can for release of hunger striker in Egypt - security adviser

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is doing "everything it can" to secure the release of Egytian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah from jail in Egypt and President Joe Biden raised the case with his Egyptian counterpart, the U.S. national security adviser said on Saturday. Biden, who flew in...
kalkinemedia.com

Two more French citizens held in Iran - foreign minister

PARIS (Reuters) -Two more French citizens are being held in Iran, taking the total of its nationals detained there to seven, France's foreign minister said in remarks published on Saturday, a further sign of deteriorating ties between the two countries. France lashed out at Iran on Oct. 6, accusing it...
kalkinemedia.com

IDB says five candidates nominated ahead of Nov. 20 election of new president

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Five countries - Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Brazil and Chile - nominated candidates for president of the Inter-American Development Bank ahead of a Nov. 20 board election, the bank said on Saturday. Argentina had announced on Friday that it would nominate international economic relations...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Democratic congressional leaders vow to address U.S. debt limit

(Updates with Schumer and Yellen comments, background) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday vowed to tackle the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, saying their party's election victories offer them leverage even as Republicans have promised a potentially explosive fight. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S....
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The prime minister of Samoa appealed Tuesday to countries gathered at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt to respond as strongly to the threat of global warming as they did to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy