Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race
Donald Trump loyalist and prominent election denier Kari Lake has lost her bid to be governor of Arizona, US networks projected Monday, rounding out a difficult week for the former president as he readies a new run for the White House. The projections by major US TV networks come after a week of intense scrutiny of the vote count in Arizona, where Lake and her supporters have repeatedly cast doubt on the competence and integrity of officials.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Democrats await Nevada election result that could seal their U.S. Senate majority
PHOENIX, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. If incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 6-Democrats defy 'red wave' forecasts to keep Senate control, eye Georgia
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats took a victory lap on Sunday after retaining control of the U.S. Senate, defying Republican hopes for a "red wave" in the midterm elections, and turned their attention to Georgia where a run-off contest could strengthen their hand in Congress. Democratic leaders portrayed the...
kalkinemedia.com
Democrat Mark Kelly holds seat in Arizona's U.S. Senate race
(Reuters) -Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Friday evening, three days after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Heading into the election, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
kalkinemedia.com
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually - CNBC Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. "He is unable to attend because ... there are incidents in the United States and...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Democrats retain grip on U.S. Senate, defying Republican 'red wave' predictions
PHOENIX, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate while limiting projected losses in the House, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden and extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Democratic leaders described the outcome -...
kalkinemedia.com
Bahrain votes as rights groups criticise 'repressive' climate
MANAMA (Reuters) -Bahrain voted on Saturday in parliamentary elections held in what environment rights groups described as "political repression" after the Gulf Arab state dissolved main opposition groups and quashed dissent. Turnout will be announced in the evening in the Sunni-ruled state, which crushed a 2011 anti-government uprising led largely...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden accepts top U.S. border official Magnus's resignation - White House
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said in a statement on Saturday. The White House statement comes a day after U.S. media reported that Magnus had been asked to resign or be fired in a...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
kalkinemedia.com
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. doing all it can for release of hunger striker in Egypt - security adviser
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is doing "everything it can" to secure the release of Egytian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah from jail in Egypt and President Joe Biden raised the case with his Egyptian counterpart, the U.S. national security adviser said on Saturday. Biden, who flew in...
kalkinemedia.com
Two more French citizens held in Iran - foreign minister
PARIS (Reuters) -Two more French citizens are being held in Iran, taking the total of its nationals detained there to seven, France's foreign minister said in remarks published on Saturday, a further sign of deteriorating ties between the two countries. France lashed out at Iran on Oct. 6, accusing it...
kalkinemedia.com
IDB says five candidates nominated ahead of Nov. 20 election of new president
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Five countries - Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Brazil and Chile - nominated candidates for president of the Inter-American Development Bank ahead of a Nov. 20 board election, the bank said on Saturday. Argentina had announced on Friday that it would nominate international economic relations...
'The weirdest election I've ever been a part of': How the GOP almost blew the House
Abortion and primary trouble were among the factors that pushed back historical trends and Biden's approval ratings.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Democratic congressional leaders vow to address U.S. debt limit
(Updates with Schumer and Yellen comments, background) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday vowed to tackle the nation's debt ceiling in coming weeks, saying their party's election victories offer them leverage even as Republicans have promised a potentially explosive fight. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S....
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Pelosi says 'I will always have influence' as House control looms
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said it was too soon to say whether she would seek to maintain her leadership post with control of the chamber following Tuesday's election still uncertain, adding that she has no plans to fade away. In a pair...
Railroad unions struggle to get rebellious workers to ‘yes’ on contracts
Two largest unions close in on votes in the biggest test yet of the Biden administration’s push to avert strikes.
4 Ex-Presidents Who Ran Again — And What They Mean for Trump
Only a handful of presidents have sought non-consecutive terms. Their efforts carry lessons for Donald Trump.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The prime minister of Samoa appealed Tuesday to countries gathered at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt to respond as strongly to the threat of global warming as they did to the coronavirus pandemic.
