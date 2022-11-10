Read full article on original website
Cold air has returned to NJ, now let’s talk about snow (and rain)
So far, the month of November has been quite warm. With the exception of one day — last Wednesday — temperatures every day have risen well above normal. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Cold air has finally invaded New Jersey (and really, the entire continental United States). So temperatures will end up firmly below normal for the foreseeable future.
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
FIRST SNOW? Cold, wet weather ahead for NYC area this week
Last week’s unseasonably warm weather was ancient history on Monday, as below-average temps engulfed the New York City area ahead of a chilly, rainy stretch that may bring the season’s first snow Tuesday night.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ
Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
N.J. weather: Nicole remnants to hit state today with up to 50 mph winds, thunderstorms
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to hit New Jersey today with winds gusting up to 50 mph, heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms that could produce weak tornadoes as the now-tropical cyclone merges with another weather system, forecasters say. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for...
The 3 essentials NJ must apparently plan for now before snow arrives, based on yearly trends
Winter is coming whether we like it or not. Here in New Jersey, it's a toss-up when it comes to our desire to see snow. Some of us want it, while others do not. At this point, predictions of snowfall are hitting us from all angles. Some are calling for a more mild winter with less snowfall, while others are calling for a very snowy season.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Morning rain makes way for mild, windy Saturday in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says today will be windy and mild before rain and cold temperatures return tonight.
Parts of New Jersey begin to see flooding from Nicole's remnants
Some parts of New Jersey started to see flooding Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moved into the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Lehigh Valley weather: Season’s first snow flurries may be this week as warm November flips
The first 12 days of November saw more 70-degree days than all of October in the Lehigh Valley. Now, the wintry weather is here. Expect highs in the 40s, lows in the 20s, and yes even some chances for snow flurries through this week. “We’re looking at a very cool...
Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ
As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend
New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.
