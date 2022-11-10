ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Cold air has returned to NJ, now let’s talk about snow (and rain)

So far, the month of November has been quite warm. With the exception of one day — last Wednesday — temperatures every day have risen well above normal. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Cold air has finally invaded New Jersey (and really, the entire continental United States). So temperatures will end up firmly below normal for the foreseeable future.
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ

As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ

A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy