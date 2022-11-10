Read full article on original website
Dr. Maro: Threat of Lyme disease and other VBD is high: Keep using tick prevention during cold weather
During the past four weeks, I have seen increasing numbers of tick attachments on pets, with some animals having 30 or more ticks attached following a single outing. Owners have also reported finding ticks on themselves and their clothing. Pet dogs and cats can and do contract Lyme disease from ticks, and...
U.S. COVID Public Health Emergency to Stay in Place
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will keep in place the public health emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing millions of Americans to still receive free tests, vaccines and treatments, two Biden administration officials said on Friday. The possibility of a winter surge in COVID cases and the need for...
