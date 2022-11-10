Man found guilty of murder in 2021 double homicide

A South Toledo man was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder, among other charges, on Thursday afternoon for a November, 2021, double homicide.

Donte Gilmer, 38, had a particularly unique journey to conviction, as it took two trials for a jury to reach a verdict. The first trial, which ended in early August, ended with an undecided jury, and a retrial was scheduled for this week.

After three days of a new trial and one day of jury deliberations, Gilmer was found guilty of 11 charges from two incidents — the double homicide, and an attempted shooting just months earlier.

In total, Gilmer was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, and one count each of aggravated robbery, improper discharge of a firearm, and having weapons under disability — all with firearm specifications, save for the final weapons charge.

Gilmer is slated to be sentenced by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Linda Jennings on Nov. 30.