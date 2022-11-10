Read full article on original website
‘Superman’ Henry Cavill Finally Opens Up About the James Bond and Wolverine in the MCU Rumoured Castings
Henry Cavill is the next James Bond, the thought of it has been exciting his fans for some time now. The actor is known for taking his roles seriously and committing to them entirely. In fact, he was a fan of The Witcher way before being cast, and would often correct people on the set. Though he had to quit the Netflix series for concentrating on the sequel of Warner Bros Man of Steel.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Chris Evans Has Done More to Save Girlfriend Alba Baptista’s Show ‘Warrior Nun’ Than Netflix
It’s been quite a week for Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. On Monday night, it was revealed that Evans had finally been crowned People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, years after hanging up the mantle of Captain America. Then on Wenesday, eagle-eyed social media gossips noticed that Evans had left a supportive comment on long-rumored girlfriend Alba Baptista’s Instagram page. Yesterday — the same day that Baptista’s Netflix series Warrior Nun returned from hiatus — People confirmed Evans and Baptista had been dating for over a year and “they are in love.” There’s even been pap shots to prove it!
Battle of the Sherlocks! Between Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown Picks the Better Detective
As we all know Sherlock Holmes is the iconic character created by British author Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887. The proficiency of the character had a profound and lasting effect on mystery writing and popular culture as a whole. It became so popular that it still holds the same importance even after it has been adapted into different stories over a century. Many prolific actors have embodied him on television including Boris Karloff, Jeremy Irons, and Michael Caine. While this generation saw three major actors who portrayed this character and Millie Bobby Brown recently worked with one.
From Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Sherlock’ to Henry Cavill’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’, THIS Running Gag Seems to Span Through All Holmes Universes
Over the years, some of the film industry’s most illustrious names have given life to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes on the screen. From Ian McKellen to Michael Cain, to Will Ferrell, many actors have embodied the iconic character in films and TV shows. However, Benedict Cumberbatch and Henry Cavill portrayed the most recent renditions of the famous detective in BBC’s Sherlock and Enola Holmes 2 and its prequel, respectively. Interestingly, both narratives take a few creative liberties and alter Doyle’s original story.
The Crown star Imelda Staunton's happy home life with Downton Abbey husband Jim Carter and famous daughter
The Crown is back, and this time Imelda Staunton is at the helm as Queen Elizabeth, during a tumultuous time for the royal family. The London native is most widely known for her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films but has also starred in historical drama Pride and Nanny McPhee.
‘The Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek: Judith Makes a Statement in Penultimate Episode (VIDEO)
Woah, Judith Grimes! Cailey Fleming‘s little ass-kicker isn’t so little anymore, and she’s got some important things to say. In this exclusive The Walking Dead clip from this Sunday’s penultimate episode titled “Family,” Judith makes a stand for what she, and her family, believes in, launching into a mini-speech that reminds us a lot of her father Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his many inspiring moments.
What to Expect in X-Men Star Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds’ Reunion in Deadpool 3?
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teaming up in Deadpool 3. The X-Men star will be playing Wolverine once more in the upcoming movie. Hugh Jackman Ready To Come Back As Wolverine In Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 Movie?. Reynolds and Jackman have been teasing each other on social media, promoting...
'The Walking Dead' Could Say Goodbye to Another OG Character (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.
Emily Blunt Talks About the On-Screen Punch She Feared She’d Never Recover From in The English
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer are facing down the Wild West in Amazon Prime’s new show, The English, in a gritty, witty and shockingly violent way. Blunt and Spencer sat down with SheKnows to break down their unconventional western love story, rave about each other’s performances and talk about the punch. Yes, the punch that will be heard all around the world. Ciarán Hinds delivers said punch to Blunt that shakes everyone to the core, but especially Blunt. Watch the video to find out exactly what Blunt told Hinds before they filmed.
The Golden Spoon Episode 15 Recap: Will BTOB Yook Sungjae Return To His Old Life? Lee Jong Won Chooses His New Family
The Golden Spoon Episode 15 offered lots of shocking revelations, which actively attracted viewers with its interesting storyline progress. Inspired by a webtoon of the same name, The Golden Spoon tells the narrative of a young man from a low-income background who, via a series of challenges, comes into possession of a magical spoon with the power to swap their lives with that of a friend from a wealthy background. BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo are the main cast members of the MBC Kdrama.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Behind Every Star Kdrama Episode 3 Recap: Lee Seo Jin Tries To Get Rid of Joo Hyun Young To Hide The Truth About Their Relationship
K-drama Behind Every Star Episode 3 revealed more issues in Method Entertainment that the staff members have to face. After Wang Tae Ja's death, Ma Tae O steps up to save the company and urges Chun Je In, Kim Jung Don, and Jang Myung Ae to help him. The main characters also face personal problems in the process of resolving the company's issues.
Sisters act together in Hallmark movies
Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley WilliamsTIBRINA HOBSON/WIREIMAGE. Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley Williams are biological sisters. You might have seen them act in separate Hallmark movies. It is rare to see them act together in the same movie. However, it has happened.
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Animated Movie Release Date, Plot, Voice Cast & Everything You Need to Know
Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have been waiting for more animated content from the team who created the show. The first animated series, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, was a massive hit and is considered to be one of the best television shows ever created. Nickelodeon also released a spinoff, titled The Legend of Korra, which premiered in 2012 and ran for four seasons.
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
Madonna causing controversy over viral Instagram video
Madonna has taken the internet by storm, yet again, in what many deem as an ¨unflattering¨ video. Madonna posted a video on her Instagram account of licking water from a dog bowl.
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
Pochita's Devil Origin Story Explained
When Chainsaw Man premiered, Pochita immediately became of the most beloved characters because of his adorable dog-like features. There were even tons of merchandise made based on him. While most people seem to have fallen for Denji’s best friend, not everyone knows Pochita’s origin story. Why does he...
