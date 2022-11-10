Read full article on original website
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
Recent updates from diversified ASX stocks
ANZ provided 146 cents per share as a dividend for FY22. A2M received the US FDA approval to import infant milk formula (IMF) products into the US. BrainChip strengthened its IP portfolio by securing a US patent for ‘an improved spiking neural network’ . The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply...
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
Oil prices slip on OPEC cut in demand forecast, China COVID cases
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast, while rising COVID-19 case numbers in China clouded the outlook for fuel consumption in the world's top crude importing nation. Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.4%, to...
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
UPDATE 4-Tesla director tells court Musk's $56 bln pay wasn't for punching a clock
WILMINGTON, Del, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A Tesla Inc director took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to the planet Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes...
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 28 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 28 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $1.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.37 -0.31 Beat 16.8 Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.42 -0.48 Missed -15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.36 -0.35 -0.40 Missed -13.4 Sep. 30 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.38 Missed -17.2 Jun. -0.32 -0.31 -0.58 Missed -86.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.30 -0.30 -0.33 Missed -8.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.44 -0.41 -0.31 Beat 23.6 Sep. 30 2020 -0.64 -0.65 -0.38 Beat 41.5 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:59 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
IONQ Inc <IONQ.N>: A loss of 10 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 02:50 a.m. All figures in US dollars. IONQ Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -10 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -11 cents to a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes four "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -11 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is $10.8. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $2.73 million from $233 thousand in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -10 cents per share implies a loss of 13.89 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.10 -0.01 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.09 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.10 -0.06 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.07 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:50 a.m..
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
Are Tether and USDT same?
In the cryptoverse, Bitcoin is followed by Ether and Tether in terms of market cap. Tether, which has multiple stablecoin offerings, is largely understood as a US dollar-pegged cryptocurrency. A few experts have apprehensions regarding the reserves that Tether holds to back the tokens it issues in the market. The...
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
BRIEF-Powerbridge Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
* PBTS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY. * RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION LETTER HAS NO IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES
Disney plans hiring freeze, job cuts - CNBC
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut jobs, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo. Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Australia's ANZ to pay $28 mln to settle consumer credit insurance lawsuit
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said it would contribute A$42 million ($28.10 million) to settle a class action lawsuit by law firm Slater & Gordon in 2020 over sale of three consumer credit insurance products. ($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
World News
By Leah Douglas and Nichola Groom (Reuters) - Every Thursday, California resident Richard Redmond takes a gallon-sized container of food scraps to the farmers market in the city of South Pasadena.
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
IMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed a deal reached by Chad's creditors and said it would reduce the risk of debt distress and protected the central African country against downside risks, including lower oil prices. "We have been waiting for this...
