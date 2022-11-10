Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somers teacher returns to classroom after 'white fragility' lesson was stopped mid-way
A Somers High School teacher is back in the classroom today as controversy still brews over her lesson on "white fragility."
Paterson students commemorate Ruby Bridges’ historic walk into newly integrated school
Students at two Paterson schools marked 62 years since Ruby Bridges, a then-6-year-old girl, walked into an all-white school in New Orleans shortly after it became integrated by a court order.
News 12
North Rockland SD hopes to recoup $50,000 after it canceled guest speaker Angela Davis
The North Rockland School District could be out of a lot of money after canceling a guest speaker. North Rockland's superintendent of schools spoke with News 12 after we received several complaints and questions from people in the school community about Angela Davis being invited to speak off campus with students next month.
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
Sources: Toddler expected to survive after 3-story fall
They say the child was found unconscious and bleeding Monday afternoon and rushed to the hospital by ambulance..
News 12
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan
A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
News 12
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
News 12
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off 'pups-giving' adoption event. The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicked off a special adoption weeklong event on Monday. This week is the shelter's "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home.
News 12
Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store
An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
Police: 2 wanted for multiple violent burglaries in Queens
The NYPD is searching for two men linked to a string of robberies in Queens in the past few weeks.
Vigil held in Baldwin for 19-year-old stabbing victim Tyler Lewis
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old college student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo nearly a month ago.
Police: Teenager, 2 others hurt in Paterson drive-by shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were hurt during a drive-by shooting in Paterson Saturday morning.
City of New Rochelle names day in honor of autistic child who survived fall from apartment building
The City of New Rochelle named a day after a four-year-old boy with autism who survived falling from an apartment building.
Police: Bayonne police captain dies 'unexpectedly' while on duty
Police say 37-year veteran Capt. Paul Jamola-Wicz died on duty Friday night.
Police warn of rash of home burglaries in Trumbull as days become shorter, holiday season nears
Trumbull police are warning the public of an uptick in home burglaries as the days become shorter and the holiday season nears.
NYPD: 12-year-old boy slashed at Kingsbridge playground
Detectives say the two boys were playing basketball when one of the boys was losing and it escalated to an argument.
News 12
Exclusive: Spring Valley assistant building inspector speaks with News 12 ahead of trial in connection to fatal Evergreen fire
A Rockland County village employee at the center of an explosive lawsuit involving last year's deadly fire at the Evergreen Court Home of Adults spoke exclusively to News 12 - just days before he's set to go to trial. Spring Valley assistant building inspector Raymond Canario is facing prison time...
1 man, 2 women suffer gunshot wounds in 2 separate Poughkeepsie shootings
Police in Poughkeepsie say there were two separate shootings in the city this weekend.
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood
Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair.
