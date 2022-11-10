Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Eviation wins order from NTAS for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft
Northern Territory Air Services (NTAS) signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Eviation Aircraft for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft. Alice will operate NTAS flights ranging from 150 to 250 miles in remote places in Australia. These aircraft will bring down carbon emissions as well as cut down the cost of...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. imposing sanctions on military procurement network for Russia, says Yellen
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the United States will impose new sanctions on a transnational network of individuals and companies that have been working to procure military technologies for Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in...
Comments / 0