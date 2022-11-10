Read full article on original website
KFVS12
MDC collects Chronic Wasting Disease samples in deer across Missouri
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation met up with hunters across the State of Missouri to sample white-tailed deer for Chronic Wasting Disease this weekend. CWD is a deadly disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. The sampling from MDC personnel is designed...
KFVS12
MDC thanks hunters for submitting samples to track down chronic wasting disease
(KFVS) - Hunters across the state of Missouri have been participating in sampling efforts to track down chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the deer that have been harvested. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is thanking the deer hunters who have participated in the mandatory efforts, which includes 34 counties.
KFVS12
One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. Republican...
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
KFVS12
Beshear to make announcement Tues. on medical marijuana in Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Will Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear attempt to legalize medical marijuana in the Commonwealth?. According to the governor’s office, Beshear will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon, November 15 about medical cannabis in Kentucky. Earlier this year, the governor hinted he’d be open to legalizing the drug...
