IMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed a deal reached by Chad's creditors and said it would reduce the risk of debt distress and protected the central African country against downside risks, including lower oil prices. "We have been waiting for this...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
UPDATE 2-Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
(Updates with Kerry saying the U.S. will not support creating a separate loss and damage fund) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday.
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday. The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline...
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
Disney plans hiring freeze, job cuts - CNBC
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut jobs, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo. Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas
NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters on Saturday that he was in the Bahamas, denying speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the exchange filed for bankruptcy and he was removed as chief executive. When asked by Reuters whether he...
China stepping up actions hurting Japan's sovereignty, PM Kishida says -Jiji
SEOUL (Reuters) - China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, Jiji Press reported on Sunday. Kishida's remarks came during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, the news agency...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Protesters in Peru break into Hochschild mine, cause interruptions
LIMA (Reuters) - Residents of an Andean community in Peru broke into Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada gold and silver mine, the company said on Saturday, causing interruptions and putting the safety of its workers at risk. London-listed Hochschild Mining said in a statement that residents of the Huancute community in...
Biden to hold news conference as G20 convenes -White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks and answer reporters' questions following his meetings with the leaders of China and Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, the White House said in a statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey)
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi backs debt limit action soon
(Reuters) - Congress should move to pass either a permanent or very large extension of the debt limit during remainder of its current session, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday, noting that Republicans have said they plan to use the measure as leverage to target popular social benefit programs.
U.S. doing all it can for release of hunger striker in Egypt - security adviser
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is doing "everything it can" to secure the release of Egytian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah from jail in Egypt and President Joe Biden raised the case with his Egyptian counterpart, the U.S. national security adviser said on Saturday. Biden, who flew in...
Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc. "I have too much work on my plate that...
