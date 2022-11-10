Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home.

“I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said in a statement.

She asked her husband to sit down before telling him they won $200,000, the release reads. Her husband asked, “are you kidding me?”

This win leaves one top prize remaining in the Color of Money game. The odds of winning are 1 in 750,000, according to the release.

The couple plans to invest their winnings, the release reads.

