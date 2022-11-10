Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.
The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home.
“I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said in a statement.
She asked her husband to sit down before telling him they won $200,000, the release reads. Her husband asked, “are you kidding me?”
This win leaves one top prize remaining in the Color of Money game. The odds of winning are 1 in 750,000, according to the release.
The couple plans to invest their winnings, the release reads.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 2