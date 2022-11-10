Jesse Watters gets his affair and subsequent divorce rubbed in his face after he tells single women to settle down and vote republican

Michelle Obama has admitted that she “hates” her appearance, particularly her height, in her new book.The former US First Lady has written her second memoir, titled The Light We Carry, following her 2018 book Becoming.She writes candidly about how much she dislikes how she looks “all the time and no matter what”, recalling how she has had “plenty of mornings” where she turns on the bathroom light, only to see herself in the mirror and want “desperately… to flip it off again”.Obama, 58, talks about overcoming her “fearful mind” in the book, writing: “I’ve lived with my fearful mind...

