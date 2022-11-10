Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Issues & Answers: Al Cross
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with long-time political journalist Al Cross from the UK Institute for Rural Journalism & Community Issues. The two sat down for a wide ranging interview covering reactions to...
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As millions of Americans casted their ballots last Tuesday, thousands were considered ineligible due to prior convictions. In 2016, national organization, All of Us or None, started a chapter Kentucky dedicating themselves to uplift the voices of formerly incarcerated and directly impact people. “This past election,...
2022 Big Blue Crush blood drive underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive is underway through the Kentucky Blood Center. The Big Blue Crush is a yearly competition between the KBC and the Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee to make sure the blood supply is replenished ahead of Thanksgiving. Donors...
Governor’s Cup kickoff time set
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 28th Battle for the Governor’s Cup will be an afternoon game in Lexington. The SEC announced Monday that the annual rivalry matchup between Kentucky and Louisville will kick off at 3 p.m. and will air on SEC Network. The Wildcats lead the series with...
Berea College selects first woman to lead school
BEREA, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Berea College in Kentucky has selected its next president. Dr. Cheryl L. Nixon will become the first woman to lead the school in its 167-year history. Nixon received unanimous support from the school’s Board of Trustees on Saturday. She will begin the job on July...
Birthday 5K raises money for Special Olympics Kentucky and Hindman Settlement School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For some people, running a 5k keeps them busy and active. For Leo McMillen and Bernie Cornett, it keeps them young. “It’s nice, and we enjoy it. Good company and good friends,” Leo McMillen said. The two friends are no stranger to the 3.1-mile...
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
AP Poll: Kentucky drops out, receives no votes
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is unranked following a loss to Vanderbilt, and received no votes from the media in the newest AP Top 25. No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12.
Healthcare professionals discuss increase in adults with RSV
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As winter approaches, there is often an increase in young children contracting Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. This year, healthcare professionals are saying they are now seeing an uptick in adults with RSV. “We’ve seen several cases already this year of RSV in adults,” said Dr....
Tips to save money as energy prices increase, temps drop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As energy prices increase and temperatures drop, many people will do anything to save a buck. One of the things they can do is get an energy home assessment. A home energy assessment, or audit, can help you understand the whole picture of your home’s energy...
KSP releases details of investigation into death of man during standoff
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released details of their preliminary investigation into the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke during a standoff with Nicholasville police. According to KSP, Nicholasville police officers were sent to LaDuke’s residence on October 22 in reference to a suicidal subject in possession of...
Coaches Poll: Kentucky falls out after home loss
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats have dropped out of the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after losing to Vanderbilt. Texas, Liberty, Illinois and Kentucky all dropped out of the latest poll. The top five is unchanged, with USC and LSU cracking the top seven. Kentucky will face...
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no...
Vintage military plane involved in deadly TX crash made previous stop in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has confirmed the World War II-era bomber involved in a deadly crash in Texas over the weekend made a stop here in Bowling Green just months ago. Bowling Green Airport Manager Susan Harmon confirmed that information to us this afternoon. The Texas Raiders...
God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise. “Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.
Lizzo coming to Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lizzo is coming to Lexington. The Grammy-winning artist is bringing her special tour to Rupp Arena as part of her “The Special 2our.”. The concert is set for Saturday, April 22. She’ll perform with special guest Latto. You can grab tickets on pre-sale Thursday,...
Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25K, new car in national contest
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Appalachian Bear Rescue is currently taking care of 15 bears found all across East Tennessee with the goal of soon releasing them back to the wild fully healthy and rehabilitated. After a vote from people across the country including many here in East Tennessee, ABR...
Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
Firefighters stress kitchen safety during the holidays
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the holidays right around the corner, some of the most delicious meals of the year are about to appear, but it’s also the time thatfirefighters say kitchen fires rise. St. Albans Fire Marshall Chris Collins said leaving the kitchen while cooking is the...
