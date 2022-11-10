HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans made it to the red zone six times against the New York Giants. They scored one touchdown on those drives. That played a major role in Houston's fourth consecutive loss, a recurring theme during a lackluster offensive performance in Sunday's 24-16 setback. It was particularly glaring in the fourth quarter, when two turnovers inside the red zone helped New York hold on for the win.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO