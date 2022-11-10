Read full article on original website
Broncos' oddity: NFL's best defense, worst offense
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Move over “Orange Crush.” Step aside “Steel Curtain.” Make way “Fearsome Foursome.” And Dallas, your “Doomsday” defense has been given fresh meaning with this year's Denver Broncos sporting their stingiest unit since 1971. Call it the “All...
Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right.
Texans mistakes in red zone lead to fourth straight loss
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans made it to the red zone six times against the New York Giants. They scored one touchdown on those drives. That played a major role in Houston's fourth consecutive loss, a recurring theme during a lackluster offensive performance in Sunday's 24-16 setback. It was particularly glaring in the fourth quarter, when two turnovers inside the red zone helped New York hold on for the win.
Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus...
Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We've got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen...
Colts hope emotional win helps inspire 2nd half charge
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday understood the low expectations. Nobody gave him, or his team, a chance. Saturday doesn't anticipate much changing this weekend with Philadelphia coming to Indy for his first home game as coach.
Falcons' Smith remains committed to Mariota as starting QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Arthur Smith quickly put an end to speculation that extra time between games for the Atlanta Falcons would provide an opportunity for the coach to make a change at quarterback. Marcus Mariota will keep his starting job following back-to-back losses.
