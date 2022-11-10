Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Snow plows in Kentucky on stand by when needed
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
How Firefighters Are Battling Eastern Kentucky Wildfires
The effects of the tornado outbreak on December 10, 2021 have been felt well into 2022. Eastern Kentucky was devastated this summer by catastrophic flooding. And now that same region is dealing with wildfires. EASTERN KENTUCKY WILDFIRES. It's been a very rough year, and the weather has not been an...
WLKY.com
wymt.com
At least one dead in Southern Ky. crash, troopers say
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Pulaski County on Monday. Trooper Scottie Pennington said one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on KY 635. He said the crash was close to the Pulaski/Casey County line. We are expecting more information...
wymt.com
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
wymt.com
2022 Big Blue Crush blood drive underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 35th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive is underway through the Kentucky Blood Center. The Big Blue Crush is a yearly competition between the KBC and the Medic Regional Blood Center in Tennessee to make sure the blood supply is replenished ahead of Thanksgiving. Donors...
wymt.com
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update #3:. In a Monday afternoon news conference with Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman, Magoffin County Superintendent Chris Meadows, and Kentucky State Police Post 9 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Matt Coleman, we received more details about the crash. KSP troopers were notified of the crash...
WKYT 27
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. Officials held a press conference early Monday afternoon to give an update on the situation:. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. First...
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
wymt.com
Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25K, new car in national contest
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Appalachian Bear Rescue is currently taking care of 15 bears found all across East Tennessee with the goal of soon releasing them back to the wild fully healthy and rehabilitated. After a vote from people across the country including many here in East Tennessee, ABR...
WLWT 5
wymt.com
Birthday 5K raises money for Special Olympics Kentucky and Hindman Settlement School
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For some people, running a 5k keeps them busy and active. For Leo McMillen and Bernie Cornett, it keeps them young. “It’s nice, and we enjoy it. Good company and good friends,” Leo McMillen said. The two friends are no stranger to the 3.1-mile...
Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
WSAZ
