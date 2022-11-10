A man died after he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the corner of Adobe Road and Two Mile Road in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, November 12th. According to the County Sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a single vehicle collision at 2:42PM at the intersection where they determined that Bloomington resident Timothy Lower lost control of his off-road motorcycle while turning left onto Adobe Road from Two Mile Road, sustaining major injuries. Lower, who was not wearing a helmet – was pronounced dead at the scene.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO