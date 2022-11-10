Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Desert Living Now: Festival of Wheels, Bullies and Music
A new festival is coming to the Indio Fairgrounds December 10, 2022. In this Desert Living see who, where and what you can expect at the event.
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County Man's Work Trailer Stolen From His Home in Hemet
A man in Riverside County had his work trailer stolen from his home in Hemet. The victim has a disability and the recent theft is just the latest in a series of devastating losses. Nicolas Kefalas loves to work with concrete, a trade he learned from his late father Jay...
z1077fm.com
‘Death Cafe’ coming to Joshua Tree this Sunday 11/13
A Death Cafe is when people of all walks of life gather together to discuss death.Those who come to the Death Cafe will discuss in an unscripted manner death, dying, and the experiences that surround these usually taboo topics. Different from group therapy, this event is for people to share, ask questions, and inform each other about topics surround mortality and its end.
z1077fm.com
Man dies in Twentynine Palms motorcycle crash on Saturday 11/12
A man died after he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the corner of Adobe Road and Two Mile Road in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, November 12th. According to the County Sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a single vehicle collision at 2:42PM at the intersection where they determined that Bloomington resident Timothy Lower lost control of his off-road motorcycle while turning left onto Adobe Road from Two Mile Road, sustaining major injuries. Lower, who was not wearing a helmet – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Second Saturday Local Latin festival
Second Saturdays Center Stage is a FREE community concert series for all ages located downtown Indio off Smurr Street and Indio Blvd. Families enjoyed kid-friendly activities and games. Local food vendors like Birria & Taqueria came with their food trucks to serve the community as the free concert continued. Locals had the opportunity to support some The post Second Saturday Local Latin festival appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend
A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at The post Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
One dead after four people were shot in Indio
Indio Police were investigating a shooting attack that left one person dead and three people injured Saturday. News channel 3’s Miyoshi Price spoke to the 911 caller. "When I first when I heard them, I was like oh whatever," said Maritza Piñones. "They're part of the event. But then after when I saw the kids The post One dead after four people were shot in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont’s library bonds, Banning’s utility tax fail in initial election results
In Tuesday’s local elections, several incumbents were in the lead to be re-elected to their positions on the Banning and Beaumont city councils, while Banning’s Measure I for a utility user tax and Beaumont’s Measure M to adopt bonds to modernize the city’s library failed to earn enough voter support to pass, according to preliminary election results reported on Wednesday morning.
Tow Truck driver dies while attempting to secure tractor trailer in 29 Palms
A tow truck driver was killed after a tractor-trailer he was trying to secure on the lift slid off and reversed into him. The incident happened Tuesday at around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Two Mile Road and Oasis Avenue in Twentynine Palms. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, investigators determined that the The post Tow Truck driver dies while attempting to secure tractor trailer in 29 Palms appeared first on KESQ.
