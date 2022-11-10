Porsha Williams accidentally reveals her wedding dress on Instagram Live

Who saw dat?!

Unfortunately for Porsha Williams, over 2,000 of her Instagram followers got an accidental sneak peek at her lavish wedding dress.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, who is getting ready to marry fiancé Simon Guobadia, went live on the social media app Wednesday afternoon, laughing and joking with sister Lauren Williams as the two tried on the same black shirt.

“Lauren’s struggling. What is happening? Oh, my God!” Porsha, 41, said in the selfie-style video before panning her phone over to capture her sister giggling up a storm.

In panning the device, the former Dish Nation co-host’s over-the-top, deep red, princess-style wedding gown with feathers and gold embellishments could be seen hanging from her wardrobe.

Porsha Williams accidentally revealed her wedding dress on Instagram Live. porsha4real/Instagram

“How did you get this part through here?” an oblivious Porsha wondered of Lauren’s disaster of a clothing situation. “This is what it’s supposed to look like,” she explained, pointing to her own criss-cross crop top.

“We’re supposed to be representing that it’s easy!” the reality star added as she continued to belly laugh.

The “RHOA” alum panicked when she realized her over-the-top, deep red, princess-style wedding gown with feathers and gold embellishments was in clear view. porsha4real/Instagram

It was only after 16 whole seconds that the “Pursuit of Porsha” author realized what was in clear view. Her eyes bulged as she let out a frantic gasp and quickly turned the camera away from the dress.

“Ahhh! My wedding dress was in the thing! Take it down!” she screeched to her sister, who very calmly replied, “I need help.” Porsha then abruptly ended the livestream.

But because screen recording is a thing (shout-out to @thetalkofshame ), way more than 2,000 people have now seen the “Porsha’s Family Matters” star’s bridal gown.

Hopefully her husband-to-be wasn’t one of them!

Porsha and Guobadia, who hails from Nigeria, have not yet revealed when they will be tying the knot, but the “RHOA” alum told her Dish Nation listeners last spring that the two were planning “three weddings — and a funeral for the haters.”

The lovebirds got engaged in May 2021 after a month of dating. They met on Season 13 of “RHOA” when Guobadia was married to cast “friend” Falynn Pina.