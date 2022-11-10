ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dodgers Rumors: Giants GM Feels Team Can Afford to Pay Aaron Judge

By Jeff J. Snider
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkX0S_0j6O4joz00

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says nobody, including Aaron Judge, would be out of their budget this offseason.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit free agency this week, and he's likely to be the most coveted player on the market coming off an AL-record 62 home runs in 2022. The Dodgers are among the teams rumored to be interested in him, but their rivals up north might be even more interested. The Giants also have the geographical upper hand, as Judge grew up near San Francisco.

At the GM meetings in Las Vegas, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi talked with the media about Judge and implied that if they don't sign him, money won't be the reason.

There was a report recently that an anonymous source within the Giants said they won't be outbid for Judge, and Zaidi's comments are in line with that approach.

The Giants come into the offseason with plenty of financial flexibility, with less than $83 million committed in salaries for 2023. They have plenty of holes to fill, of course, but they're looking to make a big splash in the free-agent market, and Judge would definitely qualify.

Judge has spent his first seven seasons in New York, hitting 220 homers and posting a .977 OPS for the Yankees. The only real blemish on his record has been health, as he's missed significant time in half of his seasons since his rookie year in 2017.

Judge will turn 31 early next season, so he's a little older than most players hitting free agency for the first time. It sounds like his age and injury history aren't scaring the Giants off, though.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime MLB Center Fielder Has Died At 55

A longtime Major League Baseball outfielder has died at the age of 55 on Sunday. Chuck Carr, who played center field for the inaugural Florida Marlins team, has passed away following an illness. The veteran MLB outfielder played for eight seasons, including time with the Marlins, Mets, Cardinals, Astros and...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy