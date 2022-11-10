Read full article on original website
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Will Dems do to Michigan what they’ve done to America?. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won an impressive victory Tuesday, and in doing so grabbed the brass ring for a political CEO: a Legislature totally controlled by her own party. Jan. 1 will mark the...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 12, 2022. The big winner in Tuesday’s election wasn’t any single candidate or political party or issue. It was American democracy. Voter turnout nationally and in Nebraska didn’t match the record set in the 2018 midterms. But it was strong, especially in states like Michigan and Wisconsin with hotly contested races or where abortion rights were a driving issue in the campaign.
Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said...
Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis...
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
Dunleavy picks health commissioner to lead Revenue agency
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Alaska state health commissioner Adam Crum to lead the Department of Revenue. Crum starts in his new role Wednesday. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Legislature. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services was the largest department...
Colorado votes to dedicate $300 million annually to housing
DENVER (AP) — Facing sky-high housing prices, Colorado residents have voted to direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting the state’s tax law. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, the measure was the only statewide affordable housing initiative in the country to...
SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state's Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency's new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and a field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the...
November cleanup events offered throughout Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging residents to participate in cleanup events throughout the state this month. So far more than eight tons (7.2 metric tons) of trash has been collected in the department's No Trash November initiative. The University of Tennessee is teaming...
West Virginia State Police receive $285K for Forensic Lab
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
Maine AG confident in conviction despite new DNA evidence
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Monday that new DNA testing hasn't shaken his confidence in a man's conviction for the killing of a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago. Dennis Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of...
Washington won't renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms
SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle...
New Mexico pays for empty buildings as remote work lingers
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Inspections have found that New Mexico is paying to maintain entire buildings and several building floors of unused office space as many state workers continue to telecommute from home in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. The program evaluation from the Legislature's budget and...
SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the...
Texas Baptists highlight church revitalization efforts at Waco meeting
Texas Baptists are offering member churches sessions on mental health and reaching skeptical millennials and “zoomers” at the denomination’s annual meeting this week in Waco, while focusing mostly on church revitalization and growth efforts. The three-day meeting that started Sunday drew some 1,800 Baptists to the Waco...
Forest Service to resume cleanup of abandoned Arizona mines
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is getting ready to resume construction work associated with the cleanup of six abandoned mines on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black Hawk, Bunker Mine, Logan Mine and Uncle Sam...
New response truck unveiled to assist at natural disasters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police has a new response truck to deploy teams to natural disasters. The truck, trailer and equipment will allow meal preparation for first responders at the scene and ensure adequate access to food, water and other support, WBKO-TV in Bowling Green reported. The truck was unveiled last week in Lexington.
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
