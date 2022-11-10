Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Overflow Crowd Learns About History Of Sulphur Well
Paris, Tenn.–An overflow crowd was on hand for Jane Gibson’s program on the history of Sulphur Well at Friday’s Lunch & Learn at the Paris-Henry County Heritage Center. The program was part of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial programs. Henry County’s first tourist attraction, Sulphur Well was created by accident in 1821, when an artesian well of sulphur water was struck in an attempt to locate a large salt bed on a former Chickasaw reservation. Sulphur Well is now underwater, covered by Kentucky Lake. Lunch of ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert was served. (Marsha Banasiewicz photo).
radionwtn.com
UTM Dance Ensemble To Perform Fall Showcase
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Visual and Theatre Arts Dance Ensemble will showcase their fall 2022 production “Ambivalence” at 7 p.m., Nov. 17-18, in Harriet Fulton Theatre located in the Fine Arts Building on the main campus. The 2022 fall showcase,...
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk
Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
radionwtn.com
HCMC To Host Community Health Summit
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Medical Center is hosting a Community Health Summit on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 as it works to complete a road map to better health for the people of Henry County. The purpose of the community meeting, which will be held at Henry County Medical Center, is to share the results of a comprehensive Community Health Needs Assessment launched by the hospital, to prioritize significant health needs of the community and to create a plan for improving the health of the community.
radionwtn.com
Baked Goods, Casseroles, Soup, Crafts At Homemaker’s Holiday
Paris, Tenn.–This year’s FCE Homemaker’s Holiday will be held November 16 and 17 at the Enoch Building at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Baked goods, casseroles, soups, crafts and more are on sale. Admission is free. Hours are 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 and 10 a.m. to 1...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Sheriff Captain Marty Plunk Passes Away
Martin, Tenn.–The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning announced the passing of one of its own–Captain Marty Plunk. In a press release, the sheriff’s office announced his passing “with great sadness”. Plunk started his career with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office November 11, 1999....
radionwtn.com
Kenneth Burnes
Mr. Kenneth Burnes, 60, of Union City, passed away Monday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Private services will be held at a later date. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Couple Launches Mobile Pet Wants Business
McKenzie, Tenn.–Jeff and April Wilson have announced they are serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The...
radionwtn.com
Citizens Police Academy Holds Graduation
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Citizens Police Academy recently conducted its graduation after a 10-week course that began September 6. The Police Academy is a joint effort by the Paris Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The program includes classes with information and activities related to local law enforcement.
radionwtn.com
Opportunities For Writers At UTM This Week
MARTIN, Tenn. – Two professional-development opportunities for writers will be offered Nov. 17-18 at the main campus by the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of English and Modern Foreign Languages. The two events are open to high school and middle school teachers and students, UT Martin students and the surrounding community.
radionwtn.com
Industrial Accident Claims Life Of Union City Man
Union City, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for a Union City man who was killed in an industrial accident Friday. Services will be held for Brandon Scott Hodges at Edmaiston-Mosley Funeral Home today. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Fulton. He was 37. Hodges was reportedly working...
rewind943.com
News in Clarksville: High-pay jobs, election results, honoring veterans and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Kewpie to build food plant in Montgomery County with jobs paying almost $26 per hour: Japan’s leading manufacturer of mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces and marinades will bring about 85 jobs.
radionwtn.com
Robert J. Andrusyk
Mr. Robert J. Andrusyk, 78, Henry, Tennessee, died at his caretaker’s residence Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born Thursday, July 13, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to John Andrusyk and Ann Shemluck Andrusyk, both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lydia Williams, this year.
clarksvillenow.com
Victim paralyzed in road rage shooting near Tobacco Road, police search for tan Taurus
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man who was shot inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee last week is paralyzed, and police are looking for information on the shooter. A about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on Fort Campbell Boulevard, the driver of the Jeep got involved in a road rage dispute with the occupants of a Ford Taurus, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
radionwtn.com
Lois Smith Mecord
Lois Smith Mecord, 76, of Paris, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at her residence. Born Sunday, June 2, 1946, in Elizabeth, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Smith and the late Norma Davis Smith. In addition to her parents, Lois was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law: Jan Smith.
radionwtn.com
Carolyn Sue Phippen
Mrs. Carolyn Sue Phippen, 84, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Diversicare of Dover with her devoted son by her side. She was born Friday, August 12, 1938, in Stewart County, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Boyd and Lucy Wallace Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Blanks “Buddy” Phippen; brother: Michael Cunningham and sister: Faye Greenhill.
WBBJ
Gibson County man wanted for attempted murder
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect. Police say 33-year-old Darius Riding, of Gibson County, is wanted after a shooting incident in Dyersburg. According to police, officers responded to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
thunderboltradio.com
Funeral Services Set for Union City Man Killed in Hickman Accident
Funeral services will take place Monday afternoon for a Union City man killed in an accident in Hickman on Friday. Services for 37 year old Brandon Scott Hodges will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cemetery near Fulton. Reports said Hodges was...
radionwtn.com
Debra Kay Crawford
Mrs. Debra Kay Crawford, 58, died October 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born Wednesday, November 13, 1963, to Clyde Boyd Gullett and Billie Kay Black Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Edward Knox Crawford Jr. She was a member of Trezevant First...
Comments / 0