Cathedral City, CA

Cathedral City moves forward with plans to build a dog park at former Second Street Park

By Ani Gasparyan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago
Another dog park is making its way to Cathedral City.

The city opened the new Panorama Dog Park in May. But the City Council had previously discussed building two new dog parks, with the second at the site of the former Second Street Park in downtown.

Those plans are now moving forward, after the council approved a proposal on Wednesday to create a conceptual design plan with a 4-0 vote. Councilmember Nancy Ross was absent.

City staff estimated that it will cost around $1 million to construct the new dog park, but that a conceptual design plan will help them get to a more precise number, according to a city staff report. The plan would also be used to help the city find funding partners and grants for the project.

“As we're looking for funding partners here, it's hard to say, ‘Well, we just want to build a dog park there,’” said Councilmember Raymond Gregory. “You know, it's much better to have a picture and kind of show what some of the amenities are, even though those may change slightly.”

As of now, Cathedral City has set aside $250,000 to fund the dog park’s construction.

The city chose the former Second Street Park site because it has existing infrastructure that could lower construction costs, according to the city staff report. A portion of the old park’s land was already used to build a new fire station.

Chris Giannini from Verde Design, Inc. will create the park’s conceptual design plan for $13,340. He designed Panorama Dog Park, Ocotillo Park and the initial concept designs of the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. He is also working on designing Dream Homes Park.

The preliminary plans include spaces for large and small dogs, a parking lot and possibly pickleball courts — if there’s room.

But, the park's name is still undecided. City Manager Charlie McClendon said the city needs to find another name than “Second Street Dog Park” because the street it's on hasn’t been Second Street in 20 years.

Some suggestions shared by the council were Buddy Rogers Dog Park or a name honoring a local tribe or business that wants to help with the project.

Mayor Pro Tem Rita Lamb said the dog park is “quite a conversation” in the nearby Cathedral City Cove neighborhood where she lives.

“Hoards of dogs are interested in going down there and collaborating and chatting with each other, so anyway we're really excited about it,” she said.

The council’s decision to move forward with bringing a second dog park to fruition came a day after the Nov. 8 election, which had Cathedral City voters decide if they’d want to pay property taxes to fund the city joining the Desert Recreation District.

The DRD would have provided park maintenance and recreation services to the city if the measure passed. But the measure needed a two-thirds majority to pass, and looks likely to fail at only 54.97% in favor of it as of Thursday afternoon.

Regardless of the measure, the city has been moving forward with several park upgrades at Panorama Park and Century Park. The council most recently approved almost $260,000 for renovations to Panorama Park.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

