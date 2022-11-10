Read full article on original website
Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence
Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
Underage attendance at drag events the focus of protesters in Chattanooga Sunday
Chattanooga, Tenn. — Protestors gathered in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13 to protest underage attendance at drag events. This following the filing of a bill that could add punishments to people who participate in drag shows where children are present. The Seed Theater and their supporters along with the...
Automotive Toolkit Initiative aims to make education affordable for Tennessee students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga State and automotive program partners launched the Automotive Toolkit Initiative Monday morning. It aims to improve student access and retention. Tools for the automotive technician program usually start around $3,500 per student. And that cost can push some students away. "There's a great need for...
The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map
When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
Chattanooga, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
New childhood action plan will help families find quality services in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 3-year plan is finally in the works that aims to tackle the barriers families face when looking for quality health, education, and childcare services here in Hamilton County. "You can often predict a student's future success, not just whether they're going to college, but even...
'Thank you:' Veterans honored in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans Day is intended to thank all who have served honorably in the military. And on Friday on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month local veterans and their families came together to say thank you. Community members, local leaders, veterans and...
Two shot in Chattanooga Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 Block of Lee Highway around 10:55 Saturday night. Police saw evidence of multiple shots fired, but there were no victims at the scene. A male was arrested on scene for active warrants. Later in the...
Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
Advocates ask community to help curb youth violence after another weekend of shootings
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the shooting on McCallie Avenue this past summer, Mayor Kelly said Chattanooga "could be in for a long summer" with expected spikes in violent crime during holiday and vacation times. And after another string of shootings over the weekend, advocates say youth violence and crime...
CPD Investigating Lee Highway Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are looking into a shooting from late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lee Highway. It initially came in as a shots fired call. When officers responded, they found evidence of multiple shots fired, but no...
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale in Cleveland
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals
Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
Train hits car with 2 inside Friday; One rushed to Chattanooga hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more information about a train that hit a car with two people inside in Chattanooga Friday afternoon. The accident happened at about 2 p.m. near Wauhatchie Pike and Birmingham Highway. Chattanooga Police confirm to us the accident happened. A spokeswoman says one...
Chattanooga Mocs fall on Senior Day to Samford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team fell behind early and ultimately fell short in its comeback effort during a 35-24 defeat to ninth-ranked Samford in a crucial Southern Conference matchup on a chilly Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 7-3 overall...
Cafeteria worker charged with assaulting student at school
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school cafeteria worker has been charged with assaulting a student. Michelle Tolin works at Lake Forest Middle School. A parent reported to the SRO at the school that her son had been assaulted by Ms. Tolin. Bradley County investigators looked at video footage and...
Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
One person injured during Sunday morning shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot around 2:16 Sunday morning. It happened in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. A 24 year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation and appears...
