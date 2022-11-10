ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

utc.edu

Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence

Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Johnson City Press

The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map

When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
High School Soccer PRO

Chattanooga, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Girls Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on November 14, 2022, 15:45:00.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

'Thank you:' Veterans honored in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans Day is intended to thank all who have served honorably in the military. And on Friday on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month local veterans and their families came together to say thank you. Community members, local leaders, veterans and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Two shot in Chattanooga Saturday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 Block of Lee Highway around 10:55 Saturday night. Police saw evidence of multiple shots fired, but there were no victims at the scene. A male was arrested on scene for active warrants. Later in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

CPD Investigating Lee Highway Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are looking into a shooting from late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6200 block of Lee Highway. It initially came in as a shots fired call. When officers responded, they found evidence of multiple shots fired, but no...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
GRANDVIEW, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals

Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Mocs fall on Senior Day to Samford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team fell behind early and ultimately fell short in its comeback effort during a 35-24 defeat to ninth-ranked Samford in a crucial Southern Conference matchup on a chilly Saturday afternoon inside Finley Stadium. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 7-3 overall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cafeteria worker charged with assaulting student at school

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school cafeteria worker has been charged with assaulting a student. Michelle Tolin works at Lake Forest Middle School. A parent reported to the SRO at the school that her son had been assaulted by Ms. Tolin. Bradley County investigators looked at video footage and...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVCFOX

One person injured during Sunday morning shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot around 2:16 Sunday morning. It happened in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. A 24 year old woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. The incident is under investigation and appears...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

