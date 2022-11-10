ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

kq2.com

St. Joseph Parks and Recreation prepares for Holiday Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation is getting ready for the holiday season. The Department is preparing for the annual lighting ceremony at Holiday park and the South Pole. The transformation from Krug Park to Holiday Park is a tradition that goes back decades. "Holiday Park was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

MWSU AD Andrew Carter discusses coaching change

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Missouri Western parted ways with Head Football Coach, Matt Williamson on Sunday. "I have A lot of respect for Matt, he is a good man, he's done a lot of good work here. It's just time for us to go in a different direction to elevate the program," said Missouri Western Director of Athletics, Andrew Carter.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

SJPD investigating Monday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 9:00 p.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Police say that the victim was transported to Mosaic Life...
kq2.com

Missouri Western fires head football coach Matt Williamson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Missouri Western State University Director of Athletics Andy Carter announced Sunday that Matt Williamson will not return as head football coach for the 2023 season. "After careful evaluation, we determined that a new direction was needed to help secure the future success of the program," said Carter....

