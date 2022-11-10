Read full article on original website
Which children’s movies are getting a horror makeover
With a constant stream of reboots, remakes, and revamps of the same old movies and shows, turning on the television gets boring these days. While not everyone is a fan of rehashing shows and movies time and time again, we still flock to these retellings to see how they stack up to our personal favorites. But sometimes a director has a crazy idea for how they want to redo an oldie but goodie and runs with it.
The Best Old and New Christmas Staples- A Selection
November is finally here; the spooky season has ended. And while most of us detest the gloomy month before shiny and festive December, there are ways to sweeten the waiting time and increase the anticipation for the jollities and Christmas euphoria. To help you choose between all the films cut...
Alice in Wonderland Film Series
Alice in Wonderland has been a beloved name since the first book that detailed the adventures of young Alice in the mysterious Wonderland, her experiences that led to such adventures, and beyond. Since the first book by Lewis Carroll, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, was released in 1865, countless other retellings and other variations of the classic Alice in Wonderland story have been twisted for vast audiences. Of the vast retellings and releases of the classic Alice in Wonderland story that have all been popular in their way, the Disney live-action Alice in Wonderland movies have been the most outstanding and fan-favorite since they released them. One of the reasons for the success of the live-action films may have been the inclusion of Johnny Depp at the peak of his character acting career. Below, we’ve detailed the Alice in Wonderland films from Disney that featured Johnny Depp in a significant yet supporting role and other histories about the infamous book and its other renditions.
The Fantastic Beasts Franchise Is Reportedly Done
It seems that the Fantastic Beasts franchise is officially over. Warner Brothers Discovery hasn’t officially come out and stated it, but it’s clear, based on the latest Variety report, that the future of Fantastic Beasts is nonexistent at the moment. The report states that the studio isn’t discussing any future plans for the franchise, nor have there been any meetings with J.K Rowling regarding Fantastic Beasts. Should Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore be the final film of the franchise, then it’s not exactly shocking. Originally, Warner Brothers promised a five-film series of the spinoff.
Movie Review: Delirium
The way this movie starts is enough to state that the use of the found footage style of filming is something that can come off as necessary or as a means of copying other movies. The effect in this movie, however, is enough to make a person feel that it’s not entirely useless, but it does kind of get used in a manner that feels like overkill. The fact that it’s used as a fraternity stunt, though, makes things a little easier to understand since the Hell Gang is out to pull a prank on their initiates, even when they have no intention of letting a person into their group. It’s the kind of unfair and juvenile idea that might cause a lot of people to state that it makes for a realistic story that has occurred in the real world, but the supernatural aspect of it does manage to up the stakes a bit and create something that could be called decent since even if it takes a while to get going, this movie isn’t exactly a low to no-budget flick that can be brushed off as someone’s attempt to get noticed. If anything, it’s a movie that can be archived and enjoyed at a later date, which makes it worthwhile and far easier to take as a serious attempt.
5 Reasons To Watch Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Movie on Netflix
Entergalactic, Kid Cudi’s new animated film on Netflix, is definitely something to Marvel about. If you haven’t watched it yet, we will give you all the reasons why you should!. The Netflix animated special that premiered on September 30th was created and produced by Netflix in collaboration with...
The Ryan Reynolds Christmas Feature Spirited Has Released A New Trailer
Ryan Reynolds is back. Again. Following the rollercoaster of emotions regarding Deadpool 3, the latest feature from the actor sees him putting on his dancing shoes for his upcoming Christmas feature, Spirited. It’s the classic Charles Dickens story of the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visiting a grumpy Scrooge aka Clint Briggs. The twist here is that the perspective is told from the ghosts, which are played by Will Ferrell. The feature is directed by Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home, Instant Family), with the writing credits going to Anders and John Morris.
Is Connie Britton Headed to Disney+ for a Major Remake?
Disney is a lot of things, but we can say with certainty that they are casting professionals. They know who the world wants to see in a role even before the world knows who they want to see in a role. For example, did you know that the House of Mouse is currently discussing things like a remake of Witch Mountain? And that they are throwing around names such as Connie Britton and Bryce Dallas Howard? We know that these are two women who are nothing short of phenomenal in any role they take on, but we would love to see Connie Britton in a Disney role. She’s a star, and she brings it to every role. What is the rumor, and how do we find out if it’s true?
The Russo Brothers Aren’t Coming Back To Marvel Anytime Soon
The Marvel Cinematic Universe changed when the Russo Brothers came in with Captain America: Winter Solider. Funny thing is, this came as a total shock as the only known credits on The Russo Brothers’ resume were You, Me, and Dupree and Welcome to Collinwood, two comedies that weren’t received all too well. Anthony and Joe worked well under the Marvel umbrella, writing and directing not one but four excellent features in the MCU: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity Wars, and Avengers: Endgame.
Ranking All the Sharknado Films from Bad to Worse
Sharknado, a lowbrow masterpiece, became an unexpected blockbuster in 2013 and was immediately followed by five sequels. The series has become a cornerstone of SyFy’s original movie production, with a devoted fan base among B-movie lovers. The ludicrous plot, produced by independent movie studio The Asylum and aired by...
The First Trailer For Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale Is Released
After months of hype, audiences have finally gotten the first trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. The upcoming film stars Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher who weighs 600 pounds. Based on the playwright of Samuel D. Hunter’s off-broadway play of the same name, Charlie (Fraser) has decided to eat himself to death following the unfortunate death of his gay lover. At the same time, he tries to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter for one last chance at redemption. The film also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, and Ty Simpkins.
Reasons Why “The Jane Austen Book Club” is Unbearable to Jane Austen Fans
If you belong to the vast amount of dedicated Jane Austen Fans, then you probably have heard of the movie “The Jane Austen Book Club” that came out in 2007, and you were potentially drawn in by the concept. Perhaps you even thought of creating such a book club for your own friends’ group?
The Chocolate Factory: Willy Wonka Or Charlie?
The famous story about the adventures of a boy in an eccentric chocolatier’s chocolate factory goes back to the 1960s. The media franchise Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is based on British author Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel of the same name. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the two live-action theatrical films created under this franchise. Besides the two movies, it entails two books, a ride at England’s theme park, and two video games.
Paramount+ Streaming Service Detailed
In the increasing number of streaming platforms and companies buying each other’s out, Paramount+ has been a surprise headliner in the age ruled by Netflix and Hulu. While every single streaming service, regardless of how small, has something unique to offer its subscribers, some of which are even free or included with cable subscriptions to some extent. While the apparent leaders in streaming remain Netflix and Hulu, other streamers like Paramount+, HBO Max, and Peacock have been doing things pretty well considering how long they’ve been running, which can’t be said for every streaming service. Below, we’ve detailed the Paramount+ streaming service, what it offers, and how it compares to other streaming services, the giants, and the lesser-known competitors.
Who is Hayley Atwell?
Hayley Atwell is a British-American actress with exceptional acting abilities. She is known as the “Queen of Period Dramas” and has received Golden Globe and Olivier nominations. She was recently reported to be filming Mission Impossible with her supposed lover Tom Cruise. If you want to learn more...
The Cast of ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ Then and Now
The beloved film turns 30 this year. The euphoric feeling of Christmas wrapped up in a cinematic experience. Even though not everybody agreed that the sequel lived up to the original, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York has a special place in all our hearts. Kevin McCallister is stranded and alone in the big apple on the holidays. A goofy cute kid up against two not-so-intelligent criminals, Harry and Marv. What’s not to love?
90s Anime That Every Fan Should Watch
Animes are golden and exciting to watch with the immersive storyline, attractive abilities, and high-tier animations that fans experience today. However, there are pioneers of Anime that paved the way for the quality of animes we enjoy in today’s world. These animes came at the fans with top-tier stories and animations of the previous times but still impacted the fandom. Many anime fans started their journey by reading manga or watching the animes of these franchises, keeping them hooked. Let us check out the 90s animes that every fan should watch, enjoy and experience nostalgia with friends and family.
Only Murders in the Building- A Review
Finally, a new mystery comedy-drama series, huh? It seems like we cannot get enough of them in this day and age; people love crime paired with refreshing comedy. The first ten-episode season of “Only Murders in the Building” premiered on Hulu in August 2021 and due to its success, a second season has been produced and released this year.
Draco Malfoy – The Blond Bully of Hogwarts
Draco Malfoy is one of the prime characters of the “Harry Potter” film series, played by the talented Tom Felton. Tom was born in England on September 22nd, 1997. He had the opportunity to appear as Draco Malfoy in the first Harry Potter film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” in 2001. The cheeky blond kid was immediately chosen as he was perfect for the role. He continued to play Draco for the next eight movies of the series.
Sarah Michelle Gellar: From Teen Superstar to Mom
Sarah Michelle Gellar went from being a teen icon and one of the most famous and in-demand actresses in the world in the 90s and 2000s to being one of the most famous actresses in the world, plus a wife and mom in the mid-2000s. As of 2022, she’s busy raising her kids alongside her long-time husband. She met actor Freddie Prinze Jr. in 1997. They were both cast in the teen horror movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and its sequel in 1998. Their friendship grew into something more in 2000, and they were married in 2002. They welcomed daughter Charlotte in 2009 and son Rocky in 2012. Now she’s busy focusing on her job as a mom, and she’s got a lot of good advice for other moms to look up to.
