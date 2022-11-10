Read full article on original website
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
texasstandard.org
All 10 Houston, Harris County bond proposals pass, authorizing nearly $1.7 billion in funding
Voters in Houston and Harris County overwhelmingly supported bond packages totaling nearly $1.7 billion, which will provide for improvements to a range of government services – from roads, parks and trails to public health and wellness to facilities upgrades for police officers, firefighters and court personnel. County bonds. All...
Property appraisal miscalculation leads to massive budget problem in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas — The city of Pearland is facing a big budget problem after a miscalculation of property appraisals led them to pass a higher budget than they should have. Somehow, they said, calculations on property appraisals were inflated by more than $1 billion. When the city of Pearland...
Click2Houston.com
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
Click2Houston.com
DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates excessive water bills and the struggle to get answers
HOUSTON – It’s beyond frustrating when you have a major problem and no one seems to be able to help. For months, our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings.
realtynewsreport.com
Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
Pearland placed under review for possible downgrade in debt obligation rating
The city will be under review for possible downgrade for 60 days as it assembles a plan to address its budget shortfalls. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Pearland plans to address the concerns of its investor services by minimizing the impact of a budget shortfall caused by a county worksheet error.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this Heights condo on the market for $995K with grand scale, style
HOUSTON – A Heights home on the market for $995,000 has caught our real-estate roving eye. As many of you know, we often focus on the massive home, the luxury estate, the historical prize. This condo caught our eye for its scale and features. The home at 1714 Ashland...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
KHOU
Highlighting the diabetes epidemic in Houston
Monday is World Diabetes Day, created to raise awareness about the disease and the millions at risk. There are several programs that alert people to the dangers.
Houston Chronicle
Texas employers band together to combat high health costs
DALLAS — If you can’t beat ‘em, join together. That’s the approach adopted by large business groups on health from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Last week, they launched a coalition committed to slowing the rise in health care costs, and they plan to start by lobbying lawmakers during the next Legislature.
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
Montgomery man identified as one of the victims in Dallas air show crash
HOUSTON — People nationwide are mourning the loss of six people who died after a mid-air plane crash in Dallas. A lot of local connections to this tragic story have emerged. The two historic military planes that collided and crashed were kept at a hangar in Conroe. The B-17...
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Harris County elections after 'widespread problems'
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday called for an investigation into the “widespread problems with Harris County's elections Tuesday.”. His office said in a release that voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more.
cohaitungchi.com
11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston
Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
Houston Chronicle
Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits
DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners frustrated after USPS, HOA refuse to fix damaged mailboxes in Copperfield neighborhood
HOUSTON – Some homeowners in Copperfield say neither their homeowner’s association nor the postal service will replace their mailboxes after a driver damaged them beyond repair last week. Long-time Southcreek Village homeowner Rita Hoffman said the cluster box unit (CBU) that she shares with 10 other neighbors was...
