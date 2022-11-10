ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

DRAINED: KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers for you - about water bill issues in Houston

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service, and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Our KPRC 2 Investigates team has heard your complaints about your City of Houston water bills. These concerns include everything, from excessive water bills to outrageous and irregular meter readings. Customers are feeling “drained” and frustrated that there is no apparent recourse, and many are finding it hard to get answers from the city. It’s why all this week, the KPRC 2 Investigates team is taking a hard look at these issues and pushing city leaders for solutions.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas employers band together to combat high health costs

DALLAS — If you can’t beat ‘em, join together. That’s the approach adopted by large business groups on health from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Last week, they launched a coalition committed to slowing the rise in health care costs, and they plan to start by lobbying lawmakers during the next Legislature.
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX
cohaitungchi.com

11 Great Weekend Getaways From Houston

Since Texas is such a large state, it might not seem like there’d be many weekend getaways from Houston. But luckily, there are lots of exciting cities right in Texas, and some in nearby states too. You don’t have to leave Texas to get out of Houston because there are plenty of fun destinations within a few hours from it.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits

DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy