'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding. WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will play at the White House very soon. Again. President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are getting married Saturday on the South Lawn. She'll be the first granddaughter of a president to tie the knot at the executive mansion. Eighteen couples have been married at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. throughout its history. The first was the 1812 wedding of Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, to Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd. Most recently, Pete Souza, President Barack Obama's official photographer, was married in the Rose Garden in 2013.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO