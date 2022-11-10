Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Sabatino Truffles Strikes Again with 2.4-pound "Giant" White Truffle!
Leading truffle company importing super rare 1.1 kg White Truffle to NYC. WEST HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Eight years after setting the Guinness World Record for the largest White Truffle ever sold, Sabatino Tartufi is bringing another extremely large white truffle to be showcased in New York City.
Turkey makes more arrests in connection with deadly bombing
Turkish police have apprehended more suspects in connection with the bomb attack on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded several dozen others.
2 Israelis killed by Palestinian in West Bank attack
Israel's emergency service says that two Israelis have been killed by a Palestinian attacker in a stabbing in the occupied West Bank
WacoTrib.com
AP News Summary at 11:44 p.m. EST
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions. NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The meeting takes place amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Both men are coming into the highly anticipated meeting in Indonesia with bolstered political standing at home. White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict between the two nations, but relations between the U.S. and China have become increasingly strained throughout Biden’s presidency.
WacoTrib.com
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:45 a.m. EST
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding. WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will play at the White House very soon. Again. President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are getting married Saturday on the South Lawn. She'll be the first granddaughter of a president to tie the knot at the executive mansion. Eighteen couples have been married at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. throughout its history. The first was the 1812 wedding of Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, to Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd. Most recently, Pete Souza, President Barack Obama's official photographer, was married in the Rose Garden in 2013.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The prime minister of Samoa appealed Tuesday to countries gathered at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt to respond as strongly to the threat of global warming as they did to the coronavirus pandemic.
China's Xi starts first day at G20 with a whirlwind of meetings with US allies
After a near three-year absence from the world stage, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has embarked on a whirlwind of face-to-face meetings with Western leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, as he looks to reassert China's global influence.
Comments / 0