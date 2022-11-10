ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing dementia patient who walked away from his home on foot. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said the 86-year-old patient, Hazen Holen, who goes by the name Bill, lives in Houghton Lake. Investigators said that Bill make be asking for a ride from strangers and believes he belongs in Frederic due to his dementia.

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO