WNEM
Sheriff searches for missing dementia patient
ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing dementia patient who walked away from his home on foot. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said the 86-year-old patient, Hazen Holen, who goes by the name Bill, lives in Houghton Lake. Investigators said that Bill make be asking for a ride from strangers and believes he belongs in Frederic due to his dementia.
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
redlakenationnews.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured
Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City prepares for holiday festivities
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City's official Christmas tree was put up Monday morning on the corner of Cass and Front Street. A tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and the annual light parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, Santa Claus...
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
UpNorthLive.com
Inmate death investigation at Grand Traverse County Jail
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police is releasing some details surrounding the death of an inmate in the Grand Traverse County Jail. Michael Smith, 34, died by suspected suicide around 4:30 p.m. November 9, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. "Life saving measures were...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
WNEM
Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
WNEM
Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County
LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Michigan Deer Hunters Targeted by Catalytic Converter Thieves
Deer hunters in Michigan are on the lookout after a recent string of catalytic converter thefts. The Ionia Country Sherrif’s Office recently blasted a warning on Facebook after at least two hunters came back from a day in the woods to find their catalytic converters missing. Sophisticated crime rings...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
One Man Dead After Semi-Truck Crashes Into Car in Sherman Township
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a semi-truck hauling large stones was headed east on Drew Road when the driver...
Bay City man charged in lengthy standoff with police over eviction notice to undergo psych eval
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of engaging police in an hours-spanning standoff over an eviction notice is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the court case against him can proceed. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Thursday, Nov. 10, signed an order for...
Morning Sun
Lake Isabella rejects recreation proposal
Now that residents of Lake Isabella have rejected a ballot proposal for recreation, it’s back to the drawing board for village councilors. Voters in the village, which includes parts of Sherman and Broomfield townships, narrowly defeated on Tuesday a ballot proposal of up to 2.75 mills to be used for recreation, 507-541.
UpNorthLive.com
County jail to change health care provider after inmate's suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A bold move, that didn't work out. That's how some county commissioners described the current mental and physical health services that were supposed to be provided to Grand Traverse County Jail inmates. Prior story: Man commits suicide in Grand Traverse County Jail. Last Wednesday,...
UpNorthLive.com
Man commits suicide in Grand Traverse County Jail
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man died from an apparent suicide in the Grand Traverse County Jail, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Michael Smith, 34, died "at around 4:30 p.m." on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. "Life saving measures were attempted by corrections...
UpNorthLive.com
Freshwater research and innovation center launches in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new organization has been formed to monitor and protect Lake Michigan. The Freshwater Research and Innovation Center was officially launched in Traverse City on the west end of Grand Traverse Bay on Discovery Pier. Lake Michigan borders much of northern Michigan and there's...
