Bronx drug raid nets about 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin worth $7 million
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Authorities found drugs hidden in a secret compartment in a coffee table while searching a Bronx apartment Monday night, officials said.
Authorities also recovered nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin worth an estimated street value of $7 million that was stashed in the apartment on 3535 Dekalb Ave., prosecutors said.
Authorities said Samuel Rojas-Camacho, 59, was spotted entering and exiting the lobby of the DeKalb building three times. Rojas-Camacho was a passenger in a green Jaguar agents pulled over near Jerome Avenue and East 233 Street at around 9 p.m.
An hour later, agents raided his apartment and seized 11 brick-shaped packages, five hockey puck-shaped packages, and a large plastic bag. All contained fentanyl and heroin and were hidden in the coffee table, prosecutors said.
A shoebox with drugs and street-ready glassine envelopes stamped with “Skull Crusher” were allegedly recovered from the bedroom closet.
Rojas-Camacho was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
