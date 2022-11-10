ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx drug raid nets about 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin worth $7 million

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yj7aB_0j6O2GCm00

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Authorities found drugs hidden in a secret compartment in a coffee table while searching a Bronx apartment Monday night, officials said.

Authorities also recovered nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin worth an estimated street value of $7 million that was stashed in the apartment on 3535 Dekalb Ave., prosecutors said.

Authorities said Samuel Rojas-Camacho, 59, was spotted entering and exiting the lobby of the DeKalb building three times. Rojas-Camacho was a passenger in a green Jaguar agents pulled over near Jerome Avenue and East 233 Street at around 9 p.m.

An hour later, agents raided his apartment and seized 11 brick-shaped packages, five hockey puck-shaped packages, and a large plastic bag. All contained fentanyl and heroin and were hidden in the coffee table, prosecutors said.

A shoebox with drugs and street-ready glassine envelopes stamped with “Skull Crusher” were allegedly recovered from the bedroom closet.

Rojas-Camacho was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Suspect in pipe assault of Manhattan subway cleaner arrested

TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect in the unprovoked assault of a Manhattan subway cleaner with a metal pipe has been arrested, according to authorities. Jonathan Frias, 28, is charged with assault in connection to the Nov. 4 attack at the Chambers Street station, police announced Sunday evening. The victim, a custodial worker subcontracted by […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail

The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens thieves on e-bike drag girl, 12; sought in pattern: NYPD

QUEENS, NY (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl walking home from school in Queens was dragged for several feet by two thieves on an e-bike after her necklace, police said Monday, asking for the public’s help cracking a pattern that now includes more than a half-dozen such incidents. Investigators released images of the crooks, who have […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

2 men injured in Queens shooting, police say

LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were shot near outside a banquet hall in Queens Monday morning, police said. The victims, ages 35 and 25, were struck at 231-36 Merrick Blvd. in Laurelton at around 5 a.m., authorities said. They were transported to the hospital and expected to survive their injuries, police said. The suspect […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

$7 million in fentanyl and heroin found hidden in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK - Authorities say a man from the Bronx was arrested after about 50 pounds of fentanyl/heroin with an estimated street value of $7 million was found at an apartment located near Van Cortlandt Park. Authorities say the drugs were hidden inside a coffee table outfitted with a hidden trap compartment.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy