Audrain County, MO

Audrain County Route J to open Friday

By ABC 17 News Team
 4 days ago
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Route J in Audrain County is expected to open Nov. 11 afternoon upon completion of the intersection improvement project and new roundabout, located at the intersection of Highway 54/Highway 19/Route J, just north of Laddonia.

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission earlier this year for $4,117,988.

