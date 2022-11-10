Audrain County Route J to open Friday

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Route J in Audrain County is expected to open Nov. 11 afternoon upon completion of the intersection improvement project and new roundabout, located at the intersection of Highway 54/Highway 19/Route J, just north of Laddonia.

Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission earlier this year for $4,117,988.

