Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus

Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in Fort Worth shooting; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen vehicle rolls over after police attempt traffic stop, 2 dead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When someone fired a gun out of a stolen vehicle, it led to an attempted traffic stop then a car crash, killing two.On Nov. 14, an off-duty Fort Worth police officer was traveling east on I-20 when he saw an occupant in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle.When Fort Worth police located the vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Mansfield Highway and I-20, but said the vehicle fled from officers. Police said the suspect's vehicle was traveling south on West Kennedale Parkway when it struck a vehicle at the intersection of West...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating homicide at Royse City home

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
ROYSE CITY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase

The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera

Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman, Teen Found Shot in Burning Arlington Home Thursday

Arlington Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and teenager found shot Thursday afternoon in a burning home. Police said they were alerted to a suicidal person at a home on the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive at about 5:23 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said, a fire broke out inside the home.
ARLINGTON, TX
Mark Randall Havens

Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer

A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

