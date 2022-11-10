Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
fox4news.com
1 in 3 murder suspects arrested in Dallas were released on bail, police statistics show
DALLAS - Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has expressed his frustration with violent criminals being released on bail, now the department has statistics to back up the claims. Garcia hired UT-San Antonio criminologist Dr. Michael Smith to take a closer look into the numbers and analyze what is happening. Smith...
2 people suspected in shooting at another vehicle die in rollover crash in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas — Two people in a vehicle suspected of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 20 Monday died after a rollover crash, Fort Worth police said. Police said an off-duty officer was traveling eastbound on I-20 just after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun toward another vehicle.
dallasexpress.com
Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus
Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
fox4news.com
4 injured in Fort Worth shooting; 1 hospitalized in critical condition
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Responding officers...
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
Watch: Dallas Road Rage Incident Results in a Shootout
Damn people – calm down. I have very little patience when it comes to dumb drivers. There’s nothing more frustrating than someone driving like they’re the only person on the road. So quite often, I find myself cussing other drivers under my breath. But that’s the key...
Stolen vehicle rolls over after police attempt traffic stop, 2 dead
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When someone fired a gun out of a stolen vehicle, it led to an attempted traffic stop then a car crash, killing two.On Nov. 14, an off-duty Fort Worth police officer was traveling east on I-20 when he saw an occupant in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle.When Fort Worth police located the vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Mansfield Highway and I-20, but said the vehicle fled from officers. Police said the suspect's vehicle was traveling south on West Kennedale Parkway when it struck a vehicle at the intersection of West...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
Missing 13-year-old last seen in west Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are calling for help to look for a teenage boy that was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 9. on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Hernandez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Before...
fox4news.com
Dallas murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor turns himself in to police
DALLAS - A capital murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor turned himself in to police on Friday. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force said Bryce Jones cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite hardware store. 20-year-old Bryce Jones and three other men are...
fox4news.com
Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
fox4news.com
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase
The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto ISD Reviews Altercation Caught on Camera
Troubling video is at the heart of a DeSoto Independent School District investigation after district personnel says one member of a security team fired pepper-ball pellets at students. The district said it started at DeSoto High School with a fight in the cafeteria and escalated. A viewer sent NBC 5...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman, Teen Found Shot in Burning Arlington Home Thursday
Arlington Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and teenager found shot Thursday afternoon in a burning home. Police said they were alerted to a suicidal person at a home on the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive at about 5:23 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said, a fire broke out inside the home.
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
dallasexpress.com
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
