ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brusly, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Broncos take care of St. Amant, prepare for second round against West Monroe

Zachary High opened the 2022 playoffs like they have most playoffs under coach David Brewerton — with a resounding win. The Broncos beat 28 seed St. Amant 42-7. The second season is upon us, and the fifth-seed Broncos will face rival West Monroe Friday. The Rebels earned a return playoff visit to Zachary after defeating Chalmette 45-6.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Bulldogs second quarter explosion propels to playoff victory

ACHS (9-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (9-1) Friday. Quarterback Bryce Leonard surpassed 2,000 passing yards when he hooked up with wide receiver Layton Melancon for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 8:01 left in the second quarter. On the next possession, linebacker Noah Robicheaux forced a fumble by stripping...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.

Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Arkansas: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 6 7 0 — 13 Arkansas 3 0 0 7 — 10 ARKANSAS: Cam Little 28 field goal at 4:48. DRIVE: 10 plays, 46 yards, 3:24. KEY PLAYS: Bryce Stephens' 14-yard punt return to the Arkansas 44 sets the Razorbacks up with good field position. On the first play, Malik Hornsby 11 pass to Jadon Haselwood to the LSU 45. Hornsby 14 run to the 30. Raheim Sanders 6 run on third-and-1 extends the drive at the LSU 15. Hornsby 7 run to the 5. RAZORBACKS 3, TIGERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy