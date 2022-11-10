Read full article on original website
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Get Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
State of the LSU Linebacker Room
It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly provides an update on injured LSU players ahead of UAB game
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and running back John Emery Jr. on Monday. Thomas was absent from the game against Arkansas on Saturday since he went into concussion protocol from practice last week. “I’ll know this afternoon, but he went through the...
theadvocate.com
Broncos take care of St. Amant, prepare for second round against West Monroe
Zachary High opened the 2022 playoffs like they have most playoffs under coach David Brewerton — with a resounding win. The Broncos beat 28 seed St. Amant 42-7. The second season is upon us, and the fifth-seed Broncos will face rival West Monroe Friday. The Rebels earned a return playoff visit to Zachary after defeating Chalmette 45-6.
theadvocate.com
LSU-Georgia SEC Championship Game betting line is out: See who's favored
The SEC championship game is more than two weeks away, but the matchup is set between LSU and Georgia, as well as the betting line. Undefeated Georgia opens as the favorite, with the Bulldogs favored by 16 points over LSU at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com. The...
theadvocate.com
Bulldogs second quarter explosion propels to playoff victory
ACHS (9-2) will travel to No. 7 Riverside (9-1) Friday. Quarterback Bryce Leonard surpassed 2,000 passing yards when he hooked up with wide receiver Layton Melancon for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 8:01 left in the second quarter. On the next possession, linebacker Noah Robicheaux forced a fumble by stripping...
theadvocate.com
Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.
Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
theadvocate.com
LSU overcame long odds to win SEC West; see how much a bet on the Tigers earned
When Brian Kelly took over as LSU football coach, the Tigers were a team in transition, and even after he upgraded the roster through the transfer portal, their odds to win an SEC championship were those of a long shot. Before the season started, Caesars Sportsbook gave LSU +2800 odds...
Baton Rouge, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Baton Rouge. The Broadmoor High School basketball team will have a game with Glen Oaks High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Episcopal High School basketball team will have a game with St. Michael the Archangel High School on November 14, 2022, 15:55:00.
klax-tv.com
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels Signs His First NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan
McKernan signs a NIL deal with Jayden Daniels days after the stunning victory over Alabama. McKernan signs a NIL deal with Jayden Daniels days after the stunning victory over Alabama. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
East Ascension, Dutchtown, Ascension Catholic advance in LHSAA football playoffs
Three Ascension Parish teams advanced with wins in the opening round of the 2022 LHSAA football playoffs. East Ascension, the 15th seed, shut out West Ouachita, 18th, in a 37-0 victory at Spartan Stadium in Gonzales. Dutchtown, the 14th seed, also posted a dominant win over Parkway, 19th, with a...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana cruise past first round, Slaughter Charter shut out by Cedar Creek
It was a weekend of ultimate highs and lows for local football teams. While East Feliciana dominated its way to the second round of this year’s playoffs, Slaughter Charter suffered a tough first round loss to Cedar Creek High School. Starting with East Feliciana, the Tigers cruised to an...
Photo Shows Umpire in Lafayette Towering Over Coaches [PHOTOS]
I wouldn't argue with him. A baseball reporter for D1Baseball, Kendall Rogers, Tweeted out a photo from the UL and LSU baseball scrimmages over the weekend in Lafayette and you can see that one umpire towered over everyone else. As the coaches and umpires came together at home plate prior...
theadvocate.com
LSU vs. Arkansas: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 6 7 0 — 13 Arkansas 3 0 0 7 — 10 ARKANSAS: Cam Little 28 field goal at 4:48. DRIVE: 10 plays, 46 yards, 3:24. KEY PLAYS: Bryce Stephens' 14-yard punt return to the Arkansas 44 sets the Razorbacks up with good field position. On the first play, Malik Hornsby 11 pass to Jadon Haselwood to the LSU 45. Hornsby 14 run to the 30. Raheim Sanders 6 run on third-and-1 extends the drive at the LSU 15. Hornsby 7 run to the 5. RAZORBACKS 3, TIGERS 0.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: It's tough to win in the SEC, but LSU finds a way and is now SEC West champ
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Brian Kelly stood in a hushed LSU locker room here Saturday after his team beat Arkansas 13-10, scanned the faces of his players and waited. Unable to contain himself any longer, Kelly finally blurted out, “Great victory!” It was answered by a sudden, deafening cheer.
theadvocate.com
Inside the rise of LSU freshman Harold Perkins, an 'anomaly' just getting started
Soon after national signing day, LSU’s incoming freshmen received workouts from the strength and conditioning staff for them to use until they arrived on campus. Harold Perkins started doing them at his high school, and after about a week, he needed to get timed on a drill designed to measure speed and agility.
KPLC TV
Investigation underway following Jennings vs. Plaquemine playoff game incident
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game. IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game. The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25. The...
theadvocate.com
LSU football will be without one of its top receivers for the Arkansas game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sophomore wide receiver Brian Thomas is out for LSU's game Saturday against Arkansas. Thomas, the team’s fifth-leading receiver, was not seen during warmups. A big target on the outside, he has caught 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns this season. LSU could only...
