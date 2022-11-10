Read full article on original website
Cardinals: Trade proposals for rumored catcher targets
Linked to a variety of catchers on the trade market, here are proposals that St. Louis could make. With the catcher position being the number one target for the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason, many are speculated that the best place to acquire the heir to Yadier Molina is on the trade market.
Rays may continue to dismantle roster after trading away Gerrit Cole’s kryptonite
Last week, the Tampa Bay Rays signaled the start of their inevitable re-tool, which baseball fans are accustomed to every few years. Get the most out of the talent you find, ship them out at their peak/as they’re slightly declining, and start it all over again. The New York Yankees are familiar with the process, having fallen victim to it plenty of times.
Coach who caught Aaron Judge 61st HR finally has last laugh at wife’s divorce troll
When Aaron Judge broke his first of two late-season home run droughts on the road in Toronto, there was less fanfare than most expected. The ball didn’t land in a sea of flailing limbs in the left-field seats, nor did it set off an absolute feeding frenzy in the Bronx. Instead, it nestled solidly in the glove of Blue Jays bullpen coach and former minor-league hurler Matt Buschmann, who calmly took it behind the scenes at the Rogers Centre and walked until he saw Zack Britton in the stadium’s underbelly.
