ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

Comments / 0

Related
stmarynow.com

Berwick, Patterson win first-round playoff games

Passers turned rushers in Friday’s bi-regional prep football playoff games, and in one case, a rusher turned big-strike passer. While Berwick’s Jayden Milton powered his way to 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Cru Bella rushed for two scores in a 38-26 Panther win at Jewel Sumner of Kentwood in Non-Select Division III.
BERWICK, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jeff Davis superintendent anticipates criminal charges after football game altercation

A postgame skirmish following the Jennings-Plaquemine football game Friday night is being investigated by both the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana High School Sport Association, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools John Hall. Hall released the following statement Monday:. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s...
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

City horseshoe singles, doubles championships

First place, Jimmy Percle, Morgan City, 5-1, 44.5; second place, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 4-2, 61.0; and third place, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 2-2, 42.5. Percle defeated Gilmore in a 40 shoe playoff, claiming class title and advancing to championship round. Class B. First, Larry Pertuit, Marrero, 5-1, 33.5; second,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Superintendent won't seek contract extension

CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
CENTERVILLE, LA
subr.edu

Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'

Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beckersasc.com

Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

RONALD KEITH WILLILAMS JR.

Ronald Keith Williams Jr., 44, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lafayette, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Lafayette. Memorial services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Building. Syrie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash

On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy