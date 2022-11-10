Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Berwick, Patterson win first-round playoff games
Passers turned rushers in Friday’s bi-regional prep football playoff games, and in one case, a rusher turned big-strike passer. While Berwick’s Jayden Milton powered his way to 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Cru Bella rushed for two scores in a 38-26 Panther win at Jewel Sumner of Kentwood in Non-Select Division III.
theadvocate.com
North Vermilion, Breaux Bridge open postseason with dramatic road upsets
One of the first steps North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey took in the offseason when he decided to switch the Patriots from the spread offense to the Wing T was to call Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux for advice. Blakey isn't going to get any tips from Arceneaux this...
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis superintendent anticipates criminal charges after football game altercation
A postgame skirmish following the Jennings-Plaquemine football game Friday night is being investigated by both the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana High School Sport Association, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools John Hall. Hall released the following statement Monday:. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s...
stmarynow.com
City horseshoe singles, doubles championships
First place, Jimmy Percle, Morgan City, 5-1, 44.5; second place, Tim Gilmore, Bayou Vista, 4-2, 61.0; and third place, Burnie Williams, Morgan City, 2-2, 42.5. Percle defeated Gilmore in a 40 shoe playoff, claiming class title and advancing to championship round. Class B. First, Larry Pertuit, Marrero, 5-1, 33.5; second,...
KPLC TV
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's win over Arkansas in the Battle for the Golden Boot
Brian Kelly could be coaching in an SEC Championship Game in his first season at LSU. Kelly’s Tigers stayed perfect against the SEC West, defeating Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday in Fayetteville. An Ole Miss loss to Alabama clinches the division title for the Tigers. Saturday’s win in the Battle...
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
KPLC TV
Investigation underway following Jennings vs. Plaquemine playoff game incident
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game. IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game. The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25. The...
wwno.org
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is in trouble. Today, we discuss it – in American Sign Language
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is not up to standards. Not only is enrollment declining, but over the summer, the superintendent of Louisiana’s schools for the deaf and visually impaired, Ernest Garrett III, was dismissed. And more recently, the director and principal of LSD, Heather Laine, was dismissed as well. Both for unclear reasons.
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
stmarynow.com
Superintendent won't seek contract extension
CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
subr.edu
Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'
Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 12, 2022. Edward Paul Trahan, 59, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner. Tarell Lemar Armstrong, 30, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Destany Paige Richard, 23, Baton Rouge:...
beckersasc.com
Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M
Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
stmarynow.com
RONALD KEITH WILLILAMS JR.
Ronald Keith Williams Jr., 44, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lafayette, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Lafayette. Memorial services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Building. Syrie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
houmatimes.com
Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash
On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
