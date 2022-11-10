Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Football area playoff schedule
REGION II-6A (DIV. II) PLAYOFFS. New Caney (11-0) vs. Tomball (7-4) Magnolia West (8-3) vs. Georgetown (9-2) Lake Creek (11-0) vs. Leander Rouse (6-5) The Woodlands Christian Academy (7-4) vs. Second Baptist (7-4) TBD. TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION II. Regional. Covenant Christian (10-2) vs. San Marcos Academy (9-2) TBD. Original Article:...
Montgomery man identified as one of the victims in Dallas air show crash
HOUSTON — People nationwide are mourning the loss of six people who died after a mid-air plane crash in Dallas. A lot of local connections to this tragic story have emerged. The two historic military planes that collided and crashed were kept at a hangar in Conroe. The B-17...
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton man killed in crash Saturday night
A three-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Dayton man. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, 43-year-old Soraida Rodriguez-Reyna was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 just west of the Grand Parkway when she make a U-turn and pulled directly into the path of an eastbound motorcycle driven by William Devening, 41, of Dayton. Devening’s wife, Deanna, 48, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
fox26houston.com
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Planes involved in deadly Dallas air show crash were kept in Conroe
CONROE, Texas — The planes involved in a deadly mid-air collision during a Dallas air show this weekend were kept in Conroe at General Aviation Jet Services. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
KLTV
Judge shoots down bowhunting request for Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riots
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - A Goodrich man charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots filed a motion to modify his release conditions so he could go bowhunting, which the judge has denied. Daniel Page Adams, 44, faces federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding,...
mocomotive.com
FATAL FIRE IN MONTGOMERY
Just after 7 am, Sunday Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported shed on fire with an RV and vehicles in the 22200 block of Sharp Road, off FM 149 in Montgomery. Units arrived to find a fifth-wheel RV, shed, and a pickup truck ful…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fatal-fire-in-montgomery/
mocomotive.com
Police bust suspect stealing wires, cords from generator of SWAT training center in New Caney
A man was arrested Friday morning attempting to steal wires and cords from “several large generators” powering the New Caney police officer SWAT training center, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Cameras were activated and alarms were sounded signaling deputies to respond to the former Keefer Crossing Middle School….
mocomotive.com
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
fox26houston.com
FOUND: Investigators located missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress
SPRING, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported they found previously missing Syed Raza in the Hwy 59 and Aldine Bender area. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities ask for help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mr. Raza, who...
