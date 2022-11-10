Read full article on original website
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) -- Police are looking for a woman who hung rope nooses near campaign materials promoting a Black Congressional candidate Tuesday night.On Election Night in Cape May Court House, the woman was seen on surveillance video exiting a dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed dolls from a tree, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The nooses were hung above a sign for Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running to represent New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.The woman who hung the nooses is White, with blond hair. The vehicle seen in surveillance images may be a Buick.Middle Township mayor Tim Donohue released a statement condemning the incident and described it as a potential hate crime."This is not who we are in Middle Township," Donohue said. "We stand united against all forms of racism, hate, threats and intimidation."Alexander, a Democrat, ran against incumbent Republican Jeff Van Drew in the race. Van Drew was the projected winner with over 60% of the votes as of Wednesday.
