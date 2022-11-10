ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

A Place to Call Home: Chris and Mikail

ST. LOUIS — 13-year-old Chris and 10-year-old Mikail have bright futures ahead of them. Mikail wants to go into the army and Chris wants to start his own business. Like many siblings in foster care, these two brothers live in separate homes. They are hoping to find one forever family. Chris and Mikail also have a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at Dave and Busters. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Malik checks out WonderLight's Christmas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — WonderLight's Christmas is returning to the greater St. Louis area for the 2022 season!. November 11 thru January 1 you can head over to World Wide Technology Raceway and see over 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Why did Saturday's snow happen? It was a perfect storm

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Tuesday morning's snow won't be anything like what we saw Saturday in Illinois. The weekend's snow came fast and furious, surprising both residents and 5 On Your Side's team of meteorologists. "There are very few times when I've been surprised by St. Louis weather," 32-year 5...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

