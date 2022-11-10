Read full article on original website
Los Baños Enterprise
Elections update: Begonia, Valadao, Soria increase leads, Gray narrows gap with Duarte
Unprocessed ballot count continues, next update expected on Monday. As of the latest unofficial election results update on the Merced County Elections website posted at 5:08 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Los Banos City Council District 2 candidate Douglas Begonia, Jr. School Board Area 7 candidate Dayna Valadao have increased their leads over the incumbents. In addition, as of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, according to the California Secretary of State’s (S.O.S.) website in the 27th Assembly District race, Esmeralda Soria has also increased her lead over Mark Pazin, while Adam Gray has narrowed the vote gap as he trails John Duarte in the 13th Congressional District contest.
sierranewsonline.com
Pending School Board and Measure T Election Results
MADERA COUNTY — With all eight Madera County vote centers reporting, here are the most recent results for Measure T and the local school board races. Absentee ballots are still being counted so please check back for updated results. As of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:44:29 p.m., the...
sjvsun.com
Wamhoff captures Madera Supervisor seat in landslide. Foothills seat too close to call.
Madera County voters are closer to knowing who will fill the pair of open seats on the Board of Supervisors this winter. Jordan Wamhoff appears to be running away with the District 1 race, leading Andy Wheeler by a 57.59-41.67 percent margin. The large percentage lead, however, doesn’t quite translate...
sjvsun.com
Soria lead evaporates as late Pazin momentum threatens safe Dem Assembly seat
Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria holds an incredibly narrow, but dwindling lead in her bid for state office. Soria currently leads former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by a 50.3-49.7 margin, as of Wednesday evening. That 0.6 percent lead translates to just a 287 vote difference in the battle for...
GV Wire
Fresno Supervisors Deny Violating Law at News Conference Slamming PG&E
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Friday issued a statement denying that supervisors violated the Brown Act when they attended a news conference to discuss community concerns about Pacific Gas & Electric. The Fresno County Democratic Party filed a complaint based on comments made by Mayor Jerry Dyer at...
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
2 dead after Fresno County crash with big rig, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash involving a big rig and a sedan Monday morning in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at Kamm and Jameson avenues west of Caruthers. Officers say a big rig was going north on […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 41 and Avenue 14 in Madera County
Officials in Madera County reported a car crash with injuries on Avenue 14 on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue 14 and Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Car Crash on Avenue...
DOJ: Fresno classic car restorer defrauded customers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno businessman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car restoration business, according to the federal Department of Justice. Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to three years and 10 months behind bars after he was found […]
F-15 forced to land in Fresno after accidentally dumping all its fuel
A training flight turned near-disastrous for one National Guard pilot, who had to make an emergency landing in Fresno after his entire tank of fuel was emptied mid-air.
WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
30-hour power outage in northwest Fresno, PG&E work complete
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews have restored power to hundreds of PG&E customers Friday in northwest Fresno following a more-than 30-hour outage, according to the PG&E outage map. PG&E reported that 484 customers were without power near Figarden Drive and Bullard Avenues. The power outage was first reported around 7:00 a.m. Thursday. PG&E says the cause […]
Fresno man on parole arrested with firearm, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man on parole was arrested for being in possession of an unserialized firearm and ammunition, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut and Gettysburg avenues for a vehicle code violation. Police say they discovered the driver was on active parole for […]
KMPH.com
Fresno mom says a local business ruined her daughter's Quinceañera, filed lawsuit & won
FRESNO, Calif. — Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom says a local business nearly ruined her daughter's quinceanera and a judge agreed, ordering the business to pay up. “It’s been so long and I’m still in this nightmare that she had put me through. I want this to be over with, I want her to be out of my life already. Just pay us what you owe my daughter and that’s it," Ballesteros said.
IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Fresno County car crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who authorities said were killed after a drunk driver slammed head-on into their car have now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 67-year-old J. Guadalupe Sandoval and 64-year-old Ubaldo Palacio were killed in the crash near Elm and American avenues on Friday. Around […]
Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
sierranewsonline.com
Scouts Help Out With Opening Ceremonies at Elks’ Dinner
OAKHURST — Oakhurst Boy Scout Troop 316 and Girl Scout Troop were at the Oakhurst Elks’ Veterans Day Dinner helping out with the opening ceremonies. The event was fabulous! A spaghetti dinner with meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, and dessert left everyone with a happy belly. A large...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man fatally run over by 2 cars, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was hit and killed crossing the street Tuesday night in Fresno has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Colin Volpe of Fresno. According to Fresno Police, around 5:30 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of a pedestrian-involved collision […]
