Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
As much as it would hurt to go from Tom Brady to anyone else, it is time for the Buccaneers to at least think about what the future holds. Only a fool doesn’t prepare for the future. Obviously there is a difference between planning for the future and fixating on it to the point that you miss what is happening before you, but there is a way for the Buccaneers to accomplish this task without getting too far ahead of themselves in a world that is unlikely to have Tom Brady.
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Legendary NFL running back Larry Csonka toasted the Washington Commanders for handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season.
After a brilliant sideline catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney called out the New York Giants for not involving him enough in NYC. If New York City couldn’t land another Subway World Series, there’s hope that New York could see a “Super Snoopy Bowl”: an AFC-NFC showdown between the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
NFL Twitter was not expecting the Commanders to be the one to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season but Taylor Heinicke silenced Philly. The Eagles were supposed to curb-stomp the Commanders on Monday Night Football. They were double-digit favorites. They were undefeated. They had already beaten Washington earlier in the season.
